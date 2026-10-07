Carnage Foundation Reports International Results For Its Supported Athletes

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Carnage Athlete Foundation has reported international competition results for athletes it supports, including Commonwealth powerlifting medals and a para-category result at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.

The Sri Lankan initiative was launched in June 2026 to support sporting development and help athletes compete internationally, according to Carnage.

Commonwealth Powerlifting Federation results list Rashitha de Silva second in the women's open 47 kg category, with a total of 342.5 kg. They also list Uvindu Jayasinghe third in the men's open 105 kg category, with a total of 782.5 kg.

The championships took place in Winnipeg, Canada, from 17 to 27 September. The results support the foundation's account of silver and bronze finishes for the two lifters.

Carnage also reports that visually impaired triathlete Khalid Oshman competed at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship with guide Mithun Liyanage and finished first in the Para Open Category.

The foundation identifies Oshman's participation as a first for a visually impaired Sri Lankan. Its account presents the performance as part of its support for athletes competing across different disciplines.

The initiative also includes ultra-runner Cathryn Smart, whom Carnage credits with covering more than 330 kilometres across Sri Lanka to raise funds for a local charity.

Carnage chief executive Joel Tillekeratne linked the foundation's work to providing athletes with sustained support and opportunities beyond individual partnerships or one-off competition results.

The organisation describes its approach as developing a longer-term pathway for athletes at different stages of their sporting careers, including emerging junior talent.

Carnage also identifies existing partnerships with the National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka Rugby as part of its involvement in local sport.

The reported results span powerlifting, endurance sport and charity fundraising, reflecting the different activities undertaken by athletes associated with the foundation since its launch earlier this year.