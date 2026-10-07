National ICT Awards Recognise Innovations Across Forty-Three Competition Categories

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The 28th National ICT Awards presented 127 awards across 43 categories at Monarch Imperial on 25 September, according to the National ICT Awards Trust.

The ceremony also announced 35 products and innovations nominated for the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards. Categories covered tertiary and postgraduate students, government and public sector organisations, and private businesses.

More than 600 guests attended, including government officials, business representatives, technology industry leaders, academics and award recipients, the organisers report.

The trust organises the competition with BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT's Sri Lanka Section, leading the initiative. The awards assess technology products and innovations across the participating sectors.

DMS Group chairman Ruvan Ratnatunga received the ICT Lifetime Achievement Award. Organisers linked the recognition to his work introducing technologies, generating revenue and creating employment in Sri Lanka's ICT industry since 1978.

Geethapriya Tillekeratne received a Distinguished ICT Stewardship Award for his contribution to the industry and the National ICT Awards.

Isuru Sirinimal headed the organising effort, while Lasith Gunawardena chaired the awards board of management. Rasith Fernando led a judging committee comprising 66 judges.

The event was held under the auspices of Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne.

In his address, Weeraratne encouraged Sri Lankan technology businesses to take products and innovations into overseas markets. He linked that ambition to government efforts to develop digital infrastructure.

In her message, Amarasuriya described the awards as supporting innovation and creating opportunities for technology professionals, entrepreneurs and innovators to contribute to the digital economy.

The competition combines recognition within Sri Lanka with a route to regional participation through the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance nominations. The 35 nominated products and innovations were drawn from the award winners announced during the ceremony, bringing together entries from education, government and the private sector.