Sri Lankan Ambassador Visits UNIFIL Headquarters And Peacekeeping Contingent

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Lebanon, Anura Withanage, visited United Nations peacekeeping headquarters and Sri Lankan personnel in Naqoura on 18 September, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The visit included a meeting with Major General Diodato Abagnara, head of mission and force commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL.

Counsellor Sanath Balasooriya and service assistant R.M.T. Dilshan Rathnayake accompanied the ambassador. A guard of honour preceded the headquarters meeting, during which Withanage signed the Book of Honour and exchanged gifts with Abagnara.

The discussions covered UNIFIL's role in southern Lebanon and Sri Lanka's contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations.

The ministry reports that Abagnara expressed appreciation for Sri Lankan personnel serving with the mission, particularly those assigned to protect its headquarters. Withanage reaffirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to international peacekeeping.

Following the headquarters engagements, the delegation visited the Sri Lankan contingent at Green Hill. Lieutenant Colonel Mahesh Pathiraja, commander of the Sri Lankan unit at UNIFIL headquarters, and other personnel hosted the visitors.

The programme included cultural activities and Sri Lankan food. Withanage discussed the contingent's operational responsibilities and expressed appreciation for its work in southern Lebanon, according to the ministry.

He also assured personnel of the embassy's continued support throughout their deployment and encouraged them to maintain professionalism and discipline in carrying out their responsibilities.

The ambassador thanked Pathiraja and the contingent for hosting the delegation. He also acknowledged the UNIFIL staff and Sri Lankan personnel involved in coordinating the visit.

The embassy in Beirut issued its account on 5 October, more than two weeks after the engagements. The visit brought together diplomatic discussions with UNIFIL leadership and contact with Sri Lankan personnel serving in the mission, as part of the embassy's support for the contingent during its deployment in Lebanon.