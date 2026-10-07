Liberation Of Our Lands Has Opened New Opportunities To Search For Missing Citizens - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The historic Victory won in the Patriotic War and the liberation of our lands from occupation have opened new opportunities for the search for our missing citizens, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th International Conference in the Baku Dialogue format on“Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons.”

“Today, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons is further expanding its activities and implementing intensive measures to determine the locations of missing citizens and discover mass graves,” the head of state emphasized.

The 4th International Conference on Missing Persons, titled “Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons,” is being held at Gulustan Palace as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, organized by Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

The event brings together former heads of state and government, senior officials from international organizations and foreign countries, heads of agencies dealing with missing persons, experts, representatives of non-governmental organizations and human rights specialists, as well as ambassadors, military attachés and other representatives of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan.

One of the key focuses of this year's discussions is building and strengthening trust between the parties.

The conference aims not only to facilitate discussions, but also to contribute to the development of practical and sustainable mechanisms that strengthen trust and cooperation, help ensure families' right to know the truth, facilitate information exchange, and expand the use of modern forensic, DNA and technological capabilities.