ABB's AI Solution To Compete As A Finalist At Money20/20 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ABB has been named a finalist in The Money Awards 2026, a highly competitive awards programme held as part of Money20/20, a prominent platform in the global fintech ecosystem.

The Bank has reached the final in the“AI & Automation” category. ABB is competing with its AI-nur and AI-khan project, featuring AI-powered personal finance managers for customers.

The Bank introduced AI-nur and AI-khan to customers late last year. By simply speaking with them, users of the ABB mobile app can gain greater control over their personal budgets, regularly analyse their income and expenses in detail, and adjust their financial habits to suit their needs. AI-nur and AI-khan track customers' income and expenses, offer guidance on financial habits and support their financial decisions. Through conversations with customers, they can also carry out a range of banking transactions, increase or decrease credit limits and manage subscriptions. The capabilities of these AI-powered personal finance managers continue to expand.

Within a short time of their launch, customers had already interacted with the AI-powered personal finance managers millions of times. The project's success in enhancing the customer experience played a major role in securing its place in the final of the global competition.

The Money Awards is Money20/20's global fintech awards programme, recognising companies, products and partnerships that drive innovation, advance technology and deliver tangible impact in the financial services sector. Entries are assessed by an international panel of leading experts in finance and technology.

The winners of The Money Awards 2026 will be announced in October at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas, United States. ABB will compete in the final alongside prominent organisations including Plaid, DriveWealth, Socure, Sardine and U.S. Bank.

Further information about ABB's modern, practical and versatile products and services is available at the Bank's branches and sub-branches, on its official website at , through its Information Centre on 937, and on its official social media pages.