Real Machining Challenges Take Centre Stage For Dormer Pramet At AMB 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From improving tool life and process reliability to finding more efficient ways to manage tooling, conversations at AMB 2026 reflected the practical challenges manufacturers solve every day

ERLANGEN, Germany, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Dormer Pramet, a busy week in Stuttgart provided an opportunity to move those conversations beyond product specifications. High traffic at the Dormer Pramet stand brought together existing customers, distribution and machine tool partners, and many new contacts, with visitors able to discuss real applications directly with application engineers, market specialists, and sales experts.

The result was a week shaped as much by the questions visitors brought to the stand as the technology on display.

From tooling choices to the wider machining process

Throughout AMB, conversations with the Dormer Pramet team covered tool selection, cutting parameters, tool life, process reliability and productivity, alongside the wider challenge of finding the right solution for individual applications.

These discussions reinforced the importance of looking beyond the cutting tool itself. Material, application, machining strategy, cutting data and production requirements all influence performance, making technical knowledge and application support an important part of achieving consistent results.

This was also reflected in the expertise on the stand. Application engineers were joined by market and sales specialists from the team supporting Germany, Austria and Switzerland, giving visitors the opportunity to discuss both specific machining problems and wider production requirements.

Putting applications at the centre of the stand

The technology presented at AMB provided a practical starting point for many discussions. The latest 2026 turning, milling and drilling developments gave visitors the opportunity to explore new tooling and discuss where it could improve performance within their own applications.

A dedicated rail showcase brought another dimension to the stand. Featuring a full-size railway wheel alongside specialist tooling, it demonstrated the range of machining challenges involved in rail manufacture and maintenance and the ability to draw on standard, tailor-made and bespoke tooling solutions.

The smart vending solution broadened the conversation beyond machining performance to tooling availability and inventory management, demonstrating how secure access, automatic replenishment and real-time inventory visibility can give manufacturers greater control over tooling within production.

Together, the displays demonstrated an approach built around the application: understanding the challenge first, then bringing together the right tooling, technical knowledge and support.

Conversations that continue beyond Stuttgart

For the Dormer Pramet team, one of the strongest aspects of AMB was the opportunity to spend time with the people behind the applications.

Existing customers and partners brought new projects and challenges to discuss, while conversations with new contacts created opportunities to understand different manufacturing requirements and share technical knowledge.

Helmut Depner, Market Manager DACH, said:“The energy on the stand throughout AMB was fantastic, but what mattered most was the quality of the conversations. People came to us with real machining challenges, drawings and applications they wanted to discuss. That gave our team the opportunity to listen, ask questions and explore where our experience and tooling could help.

“We would like to thank everyone who spent time with us in Stuttgart, whether we have worked together for many years or this was our first conversation. AMB may be over, but those discussions certainly aren't.”

That continuing dialogue is particularly important for Dormer Pramet in Germany, where the team works closely with manufacturers, distributors and machine tool partners throughout the year.

Bring us your next machining challenge

The doors may have closed on AMB 2026, but the applications and production challenges discussed during the exhibition continue.

For manufacturers who visited the stand, the Dormer Pramet team is ready to pick up those conversations and take the next step. If you couldn't attend Stuttgart, the same invitation applies.

Whether the challenge involves tool life, cutting parameters, process reliability, productivity, tooling selection, inventory management or a difficult new application, Dormer Pramet can bring together tooling and application expertise to explore the right approach.

Dormer Pramet would like to thank every customer, partner and visitor who contributed to a busy and valuable week at AMB 2026, and looks forward to continuing the conversations started in Stuttgart.

About Dormer Pramet

Dormer Pramet is a leading global supplier of metal cutting tools and related services, supporting manufacturers in over 100 markets worldwide. With a global network of sales offices and manufacturing centres, we combine turning, milling, threading and hole-making solutions under one unified brand.

Built on a heritage that gives us over 100 years of experience, we work closely with distributors and end users to provide reliable tools, practical advice and accessible training that help businesses machine with confidence. By uniting strong product brands and a global supply network, we make it simpler for our partners to access the right solutions at the right time, enabling them to operate efficiently and grow with certainty at every turn.

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