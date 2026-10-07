KFSH Earns ICHOM Accreditation For Bringing Patient Perspectives Into Clinical Decisions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) in Riyadh has earned accreditation for cataract care under the Accreditation Program of the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM), recognizing its use of clinical outcomes and patient feedback to improve care.The Level 1 accreditation recognizes KFSH's implementation of ICHOM's standardized Cataracts Set in routine care. Patients report how their vision affects daily life before surgery and within three months after it, while clinicians record visual acuity, refractive outcomes and complications, giving the team a view of both clinical results and their impact on patients' lives.To capture this feedback in Arabic, KFSH translated the Catquest-9SF questionnaire with its developer's permission and in line with international good practice. The team reviewed each question with cataract patients to confirm it was understood as intended, and a representative of the hospital's Patient and Family Council advised on its wording and delivery.From the outset, KFSH has shared each surgeon's results openly with colleagues, a level of transparency that ICHOM noted it typically sees only in programs that have been running for longer.The program is part of KFSH's ambition to extend patient-reported outcome measurement to other clinical services and sites, using patients' own experience of treatment to identify gaps in care, evaluate interventions and set priorities for improvement.ICHOM is a nonprofit organization that develops standardized patient-centered outcome measures to help healthcare providers assess and improve care.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

KFSH

Riyadh

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KFSH Earns ICHOM Accreditation for Bringing Patient Perspectives into Clinical Decisions News Provided By Veyron LTD Co. October 07, 2026, 07:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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