Terra Reporting And Promx Help Microsoft Customers Accelerate ESG Reporting Across Germany

Terra Reporting - proMX - Partnership

Strategic partnership combines Microsoft Dynamics expertise with Dynamics 365 Sustainability to help organisations modernise ESG and sustainability reporting.

- Wim Geukens, CEO of Terra ReportingBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Terra Reporting announced a strategic partnership with proMX, one of Germany's leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners and a Microsoft Inner Circle member for Business Applications. The partnership brings together deep Microsoft technology expertise and specialised ESG reporting capabilities to help organisations across Germany accelerate their sustainability reporting initiatives.As ESG reporting becomes increasingly integrated into core business operations, organisations are looking for solutions that extend their existing enterprise technology investments rather than introducing disconnected platforms. The partnership between Terra Reporting and proMX addresses this need by combining Microsoft's business applications with enterprise-ready ESG reporting capabilities built on Dynamics 365 Sustainability.Many organisations already rely on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft 365, and Azure to manage finance, operations, customer relationships, and business processes. Sustainability reporting is becoming another critical business capability that must operate within the same technology ecosystem, using trusted enterprise data and integrated workflows.Through this collaboration, Terra Reporting and proMX will jointly support organisations in designing and implementing ESG reporting solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing Microsoft environments. Customers will benefit from a unified approach that connects sustainability reporting with enterprise business systems, helping improve data quality, reduce manual processes, and strengthen audit readiness.The partnership combines complementary strengths. proMX contributes more than two decades of experience delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and digital transformation projects across multiple industries, while Terra Reporting provides specialised expertise in ESG reporting and sustainability data management through the Terra ESG Platform, built on Dynamics 365 Sustainability.Together, the two organisations will support customers throughout their ESG reporting journey, from establishing reliable sustainability data foundations and integrating business systems to delivering structured, repeatable reporting processes that evolve alongside changing regulatory and stakeholder expectations."Most companies don't have a sustainability data problem, they have a system problem: part of the ESG data sits in finance, operations and procurement, the rest arrives as supplier declarations, energy bills and spreadsheets," said Wim Geukens, CEO of Terra Reporting. "proMX knows the Microsoft platform inside out. That's what makes this partnership work: we bring both worlds into one reporting foundation, so sustainability data can be reported with the same confidence as financial data."The partnership also supports Terra Reporting's broader strategy of expanding its Microsoft-focused partner ecosystem across Europe. By working alongside leading Microsoft partners and specialist sustainability advisors, Terra Reporting aims to provide organisations with an end-to-end approach that combines technology, implementation expertise, and ESG domain knowledge.As sustainability reporting continues to mature beyond compliance into strategic business management, organisations require solutions that deliver both operational efficiency and trusted ESG data. Together, Terra Reporting and proMX are helping organisations establish future-ready ESG reporting capabilities built on the Microsoft technology platform.About proMXFounded in 2000, proMX is a leading Microsoft Dynamics partner specialising in digital transformation, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform, and business applications. With an AI-first approach to business transformation, proMX helps customers use Microsoft technologies to improve efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate innovation. As a Microsoft Inner Circle member and Microsoft Solutions Partner, proMX helps organisations worldwide optimise business processes through Microsoft's cloud technologies, with offices across Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.About Terra ReportingTerra Reporting provides the Terra ESG Platform, an ESG & Sustainability Reporting Solution built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sustainability. Terra Reporting helps organisations establish reliable ESG data foundations, automate sustainability reporting processes, and deliver structured reporting aligned with evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

Derya Cagatay Yalcin

Terra Reporting

+ +44 7453 107116

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Terra Reporting and proMX Help Microsoft Customers Accelerate ESG Reporting Across Germany News Provided By MWJ MARKETING AGENCY LTD October 07, 2026, 07:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology...



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