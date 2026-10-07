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South Korea Launches Nuri Rocket Carrying Satellite Payload
(MENAFN) South Korea successfully launched its domestically developed Nuri space rocket on Wednesday, sending 15 satellites into orbit as the country continues to expand its independent space capabilities.
The launch marked the fifth flight of the Nuri rocket and included five microsatellites that will form part of South Korea’s first domestically launched Earth observation constellation, along with 10 CubeSats.
The 200-ton rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, located about 400 kilometers southwest of Seoul, at 12:25 p.m. local time.
The primary payload consisted of five New-space Earth Observation Satellite Constellation for National Safety, known as NEONSAT, microsatellites numbered 2 through 6. The remaining 10 spacecraft were CubeSats designed for various applications.
The NEONSAT satellites were scheduled to separate from the rocket individually at intervals of approximately 35 to 40 seconds. Their deployment was planned at an altitude of about 575 kilometers before the CubeSats were released.
Each NEONSAT satellite weighs less than 100 kilograms and is equipped with an electro-optical camera capable of identifying objects measuring as little as 1 meter in black-and-white images.
The satellite constellation is intended to provide observation capabilities over the Korean Peninsula and surrounding regions. Its planned applications include national security monitoring as well as support for responding to natural disasters and other emergencies.
The latest launch represents another step in South Korea’s efforts to strengthen its space infrastructure and reduce reliance on foreign launch systems and satellite capabilities.
The country plans to expand the NEONSAT constellation further. Another five satellites are scheduled to be deployed during Nuri’s sixth flight next year, bringing the planned constellation to a total of 10 satellites.
The latest mission follows Nuri’s fourth flight in November 2025, when the rocket successfully delivered 13 satellites into orbit. That payload included the CAS500-3 satellite and 12 CubeSats.
The fourth mission also represented several milestones for South Korea’s space program. It was Nuri’s first nighttime launch and the first mission of the rocket to be led by the private aerospace company Hanwha Aerospace.
With the fifth flight now completed, South Korea is continuing to build experience in domestic rocket launches while expanding the number of satellites it can place into orbit for security, observation and other national applications.
The launch marked the fifth flight of the Nuri rocket and included five microsatellites that will form part of South Korea’s first domestically launched Earth observation constellation, along with 10 CubeSats.
The 200-ton rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, located about 400 kilometers southwest of Seoul, at 12:25 p.m. local time.
The primary payload consisted of five New-space Earth Observation Satellite Constellation for National Safety, known as NEONSAT, microsatellites numbered 2 through 6. The remaining 10 spacecraft were CubeSats designed for various applications.
The NEONSAT satellites were scheduled to separate from the rocket individually at intervals of approximately 35 to 40 seconds. Their deployment was planned at an altitude of about 575 kilometers before the CubeSats were released.
Each NEONSAT satellite weighs less than 100 kilograms and is equipped with an electro-optical camera capable of identifying objects measuring as little as 1 meter in black-and-white images.
The satellite constellation is intended to provide observation capabilities over the Korean Peninsula and surrounding regions. Its planned applications include national security monitoring as well as support for responding to natural disasters and other emergencies.
The latest launch represents another step in South Korea’s efforts to strengthen its space infrastructure and reduce reliance on foreign launch systems and satellite capabilities.
The country plans to expand the NEONSAT constellation further. Another five satellites are scheduled to be deployed during Nuri’s sixth flight next year, bringing the planned constellation to a total of 10 satellites.
The latest mission follows Nuri’s fourth flight in November 2025, when the rocket successfully delivered 13 satellites into orbit. That payload included the CAS500-3 satellite and 12 CubeSats.
The fourth mission also represented several milestones for South Korea’s space program. It was Nuri’s first nighttime launch and the first mission of the rocket to be led by the private aerospace company Hanwha Aerospace.
With the fifth flight now completed, South Korea is continuing to build experience in domestic rocket launches while expanding the number of satellites it can place into orbit for security, observation and other national applications.
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