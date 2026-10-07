403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MoneyHash and VaultsPay Bring UAE Payment Capabilities Into a Unified Orchestration Layer
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – 6 October 2026– MoneyHash, the leading payment orchestration platform built for emerging and global markets, has partnered with VaultsPay, a UAE-based payment solutions provider, expanding the payment capabilities businesses can access and manage through MoneyHash’s unified infrastructure.
The partnership brings together VaultsPay’s payment infrastructure with MoneyHash’s orchestration technology, giving businesses a simpler way to incorporate VaultsPay into a broader payment setup without building and managing another standalone integration.
Through MoneyHash, businesses can connect VaultsPay alongside their other payment providers and methods, while maintaining centralized control over how their payment infrastructure is managed and optimized.
Bringing Local Payment Capabilities Into a Broader Strategy
Founded with a vision to revolutionise the way businesses and consumers handle payments, VaultsPay was built to make finance simpler, faster, and more secure. VaultsPay offers a growing range of payment capabilities in the UAE, spanning online and in-person payments and supporting payment options including cards and digital wallets.
By adding VaultsPay to the MoneyHash ecosystem, businesses can access these capabilities as part of a wider payment strategy rather than managing them as an isolated connection.
MoneyHash provides the orchestration layer behind that setup, allowing businesses to connect and manage multiple providers through one infrastructure, with greater flexibility to optimize payment performance and adapt their payment stack as they grow.
“The value of orchestration is not simply connecting businesses to more payment providers. It is giving them the infrastructure to make those providers work together as part of one payment strategy,” said Nader Abdelrazik, Co-founder and CEO of MoneyHash. “Adding VaultsPay to our ecosystem strengthens the payment capabilities available to businesses in the UAE, while giving them the flexibility to manage those capabilities alongside the rest of their payment stack.”
Building a More Connected Payment Ecosystem
The partnership reflects a shared focus on making payment infrastructure easier for businesses to expand without adding unnecessary operational and technical complexity.
MoneyHash provides a single orchestration layer through which businesses can connect, manage and optimize multiple payment providers and methods. The addition of VaultsPay broadens the range of UAE payment capabilities businesses can incorporate into that infrastructure, giving merchants more choice while maintaining centralized control over their wider payment operations.
For VaultsPay, the partnership also creates an additional channel to make its payment capabilities available to businesses already building and managing their payment infrastructure through MoneyHash.
As businesses expand across channels and markets, they need greater flexibility in how they build and manage their payment infrastructure.” said Sailesh Malhotra, CEO of VaultsPay. “Our partnership with MoneyHash brings together VaultsPay’s payment capabilities and MoneyHash’s orchestration infrastructure, giving merchants more choice and control over their payment strategy. Together, we aim to help businesses simplify payment management, respond to changing customer expectations, and build a stronger foundation for long-term growth across the UAE and beyond.”
The partnership was officially marked during Seamless Middle East 2026 in Dubai, bringing the MoneyHash and VaultsPay teams together to celebrate the collaboration and its next phase.
The partnership brings together VaultsPay’s payment infrastructure with MoneyHash’s orchestration technology, giving businesses a simpler way to incorporate VaultsPay into a broader payment setup without building and managing another standalone integration.
Through MoneyHash, businesses can connect VaultsPay alongside their other payment providers and methods, while maintaining centralized control over how their payment infrastructure is managed and optimized.
Bringing Local Payment Capabilities Into a Broader Strategy
Founded with a vision to revolutionise the way businesses and consumers handle payments, VaultsPay was built to make finance simpler, faster, and more secure. VaultsPay offers a growing range of payment capabilities in the UAE, spanning online and in-person payments and supporting payment options including cards and digital wallets.
By adding VaultsPay to the MoneyHash ecosystem, businesses can access these capabilities as part of a wider payment strategy rather than managing them as an isolated connection.
MoneyHash provides the orchestration layer behind that setup, allowing businesses to connect and manage multiple providers through one infrastructure, with greater flexibility to optimize payment performance and adapt their payment stack as they grow.
“The value of orchestration is not simply connecting businesses to more payment providers. It is giving them the infrastructure to make those providers work together as part of one payment strategy,” said Nader Abdelrazik, Co-founder and CEO of MoneyHash. “Adding VaultsPay to our ecosystem strengthens the payment capabilities available to businesses in the UAE, while giving them the flexibility to manage those capabilities alongside the rest of their payment stack.”
Building a More Connected Payment Ecosystem
The partnership reflects a shared focus on making payment infrastructure easier for businesses to expand without adding unnecessary operational and technical complexity.
MoneyHash provides a single orchestration layer through which businesses can connect, manage and optimize multiple payment providers and methods. The addition of VaultsPay broadens the range of UAE payment capabilities businesses can incorporate into that infrastructure, giving merchants more choice while maintaining centralized control over their wider payment operations.
For VaultsPay, the partnership also creates an additional channel to make its payment capabilities available to businesses already building and managing their payment infrastructure through MoneyHash.
As businesses expand across channels and markets, they need greater flexibility in how they build and manage their payment infrastructure.” said Sailesh Malhotra, CEO of VaultsPay. “Our partnership with MoneyHash brings together VaultsPay’s payment capabilities and MoneyHash’s orchestration infrastructure, giving merchants more choice and control over their payment strategy. Together, we aim to help businesses simplify payment management, respond to changing customer expectations, and build a stronger foundation for long-term growth across the UAE and beyond.”
The partnership was officially marked during Seamless Middle East 2026 in Dubai, bringing the MoneyHash and VaultsPay teams together to celebrate the collaboration and its next phase.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment