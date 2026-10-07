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Ekanam Tower A is sold out in full, as Great Value Realty opens sales for Tower B in Noida 107
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Noida, October 6, 2026: Great Value Realty, one of North India’s trusted real estate developers, has marked a defining milestone this festive season with full sell-out of Tower A at Ekanam, its flagship ultra-luxury residential development in Sector 107, Noida. Elevating the festive fervour, Great Value Realty has announced the opening of Tower B for sales.
Ekanam comprises expansive 3 and 4 BHK residences ranging from 3,525 sq. ft. to 5,525 sq. ft. across three 46-storey towers. With Tower A fully sold, Tower B now offers discerning homebuyers an opportunity to become part of a landmark address conceived around Great Value Realty’s defining philosophy, ‘Great is the New Norm’, a belief that true luxury should be thoughtful, meaningful and enduring.
The milestone arrives amid the celebratory spirit of the festive season, adding significance to a project envisioned around the idea of “living with nature, not just beside it.” Ekanam brings together architectural excellence, expansive residences, nature-integrated design and curated experiences, creating a distinctive expression of contemporary luxury in Noida.
Conceptualised by global design and architecture firm Benoy, Ekanam is organised around a serene central lake, with cascading green terraces, sky gardens, floating terraces and organic architectural forms. The development brings together an ecosystem of reputed partners and consultants, including Confluence Consultancy, which has conceptualised the nature-inspired clubhouse, along with Modarch India as Principal Architect and S. Bose for landscape design.
The project features approximately 1,00,000 sq. ft. of amenities, including a clubhouse with wellness, recreational and social spaces, indoor pool and spa, gym and yoga studios, art and music rooms, theatre, sports café and business centre. Its vertical landscape culminates in a floating garden and rooftop infinity pool on the 40th floor, the highest in Noida. Ekanam is also designed for IGBC Green Building certification, incorporating water conservation, vertical greenery and natural ventilation.
Ekanam comprises expansive 3 and 4 BHK residences ranging from 3,525 sq. ft. to 5,525 sq. ft. across three 46-storey towers. With Tower A fully sold, Tower B now offers discerning homebuyers an opportunity to become part of a landmark address conceived around Great Value Realty’s defining philosophy, ‘Great is the New Norm’, a belief that true luxury should be thoughtful, meaningful and enduring.
The milestone arrives amid the celebratory spirit of the festive season, adding significance to a project envisioned around the idea of “living with nature, not just beside it.” Ekanam brings together architectural excellence, expansive residences, nature-integrated design and curated experiences, creating a distinctive expression of contemporary luxury in Noida.
Conceptualised by global design and architecture firm Benoy, Ekanam is organised around a serene central lake, with cascading green terraces, sky gardens, floating terraces and organic architectural forms. The development brings together an ecosystem of reputed partners and consultants, including Confluence Consultancy, which has conceptualised the nature-inspired clubhouse, along with Modarch India as Principal Architect and S. Bose for landscape design.
The project features approximately 1,00,000 sq. ft. of amenities, including a clubhouse with wellness, recreational and social spaces, indoor pool and spa, gym and yoga studios, art and music rooms, theatre, sports café and business centre. Its vertical landscape culminates in a floating garden and rooftop infinity pool on the 40th floor, the highest in Noida. Ekanam is also designed for IGBC Green Building certification, incorporating water conservation, vertical greenery and natural ventilation.
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