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UrbanVault Takes on Rivals with Major Bengaluru Expansion, Leases ~1.6 Lakh Sq. Ft. at Helios Business Park
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Bengaluru, October 07, 2026: UrbanVault, one of India’s leading managed and flexible workspace providers, has significantly strengthened its presence in its home market of Bengaluru by taking up ~1.6 lakh sq. ft. of workspace spread across three floors at Helios Business Park on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
The large-format expansion will add nearly 4,000 seats to UrbanVault’s Bengaluru portfolio and marks a strong move in a high-demand business location that already hosts several flexible workspace operators. While most competing flex-space providers in the property have taken up space on a single floor, UrbanVault has secured three floors, translating into nearly three times the space of some of its closest competitors in the building.
The expansion further underlines UrbanVault’s strategy of securing larger, strategically located centres in established commercial hubs rather than pursuing a fragmented footprint.
Helios Business Park, located in Kadubeesanahalli along Bengaluru’s ORR, is an IGBC-certified and LEED Gold-rated integrated campus-style development designed around the requirements of next-generation businesses. The development features 4 basements, a ground floor and 11 upper floors, along with nature-inspired design elements and a business-friendly campus environment.
The property enjoys strong connectivity to key business and residential hubs including Marathahalli, Sarjapur, Bellandur, HSR Layout and Koramangala, making it a strategic location for enterprises seeking flexible and managed workspace solutions.
Bengaluru remains the home market and one of the largest operating markets for UrbanVault, with the company continuing to deepen its footprint across the city as demand for flexible workspace grows among enterprises, startups and distributed teams.
The company has also recently expanded beyond its traditional Bengaluru base, entering Chennai with approximately 1 lakh sq. ft. of workspace, marking another step in its broader expansion strategy.
Over the years, UrbanVault has expanded its presence across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Chennai and other major business markets. The company currently has more than 3 million sq. ft. of workspace across 80+ locations and over 70,000 seats under management.
The Bengaluru expansion at Helios Business Park comes as companies increasingly seek flexible office solutions that combine premium locations, enterprise-grade infrastructure and the ability to scale workspace requirements without long-term real estate commitments.
The large-format expansion will add nearly 4,000 seats to UrbanVault’s Bengaluru portfolio and marks a strong move in a high-demand business location that already hosts several flexible workspace operators. While most competing flex-space providers in the property have taken up space on a single floor, UrbanVault has secured three floors, translating into nearly three times the space of some of its closest competitors in the building.
The expansion further underlines UrbanVault’s strategy of securing larger, strategically located centres in established commercial hubs rather than pursuing a fragmented footprint.
Helios Business Park, located in Kadubeesanahalli along Bengaluru’s ORR, is an IGBC-certified and LEED Gold-rated integrated campus-style development designed around the requirements of next-generation businesses. The development features 4 basements, a ground floor and 11 upper floors, along with nature-inspired design elements and a business-friendly campus environment.
The property enjoys strong connectivity to key business and residential hubs including Marathahalli, Sarjapur, Bellandur, HSR Layout and Koramangala, making it a strategic location for enterprises seeking flexible and managed workspace solutions.
Bengaluru remains the home market and one of the largest operating markets for UrbanVault, with the company continuing to deepen its footprint across the city as demand for flexible workspace grows among enterprises, startups and distributed teams.
The company has also recently expanded beyond its traditional Bengaluru base, entering Chennai with approximately 1 lakh sq. ft. of workspace, marking another step in its broader expansion strategy.
Over the years, UrbanVault has expanded its presence across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Chennai and other major business markets. The company currently has more than 3 million sq. ft. of workspace across 80+ locations and over 70,000 seats under management.
The Bengaluru expansion at Helios Business Park comes as companies increasingly seek flexible office solutions that combine premium locations, enterprise-grade infrastructure and the ability to scale workspace requirements without long-term real estate commitments.
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