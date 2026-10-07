Nongshim / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Giant Shin Ramyun Cup Takes to the Thames in London

07.10.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST

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- 6-metre-high installation sails past some of London's most iconic landmarks - "Work done. Day done. SHIN ME" invites consumers to unwind with a warm, spicy bowl of Shin Ramyun LONDON, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nongshim, a leading South Korean food company and the maker of global instant noodle brand Shin Ramyun, launched a brand campaign on the River Thames in London on the evening of October 6. As part of the campaign, a giant Shin Ramyun cup installation standing approximately six metres tall sailed along the Thames.



Starting from Royal Docks, the oversized Shin Ramyun cup travelled along the Thames past some of London's best-known landmarks, including Tower Bridge, the London Eye and Big Ben. The campaign was designed to bring the Shin Ramyun brand to life in the heart of London, engaging both local residents and international visitors. At the centre of the campaign is the message, "Work done. Day done. SHIN ME." It encourages consumers to unwind after a busy day by enjoying a warm and spicy bowl of Shin Ramyun in their own time and space. Through the campaign, Nongshim aims to present Shin Ramyun as an enjoyable way to unwind at the end of a busy day. The approximately six-metre-high installation incorporated a range of visual effects designed to recreate the experience of a freshly prepared cup of Shin Ramyun. Lighting enhanced its visibility after dark, while oversized chopsticks and rising steam gave the impression of a piping-hot bowl of ramyun floating along the Thames. The rear of the installation also highlighted "SHIN TO WIN," Nongshim's nationwide consumer promotion currently running across the UK. The promotion features scratch cards included in multipacks of Shin Ramyun, Shin Ramyun Toomba and Shin Ramyun Kimchi sold through major UK retailers including Tesco, B&M and Sainsbury's. Running for approximately 12 weeks from August 10 to October 31, SHIN TO WIN offers cash prizes ranging from £10 to a top prize of £5,000. By combining the high-visibility Thames campaign with an in-store promotion across major retail channels, Nongshim aims to create more opportunities for UK consumers to engage with the Shin Ramyun brand. A Nongshim spokesperson said, "The River Thames is a symbolic part of London, where everyday city life meets some of the world's most recognisable landmarks. Through this campaign, we want to introduce UK consumers to a new Shin Ramyun brand experience, enjoying a warm, spicy bowl of ramyun as a moment to unwind after a busy day."







View original content to download multimedia: 07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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