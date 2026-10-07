Rare Achievement In Any Democracy, Say World Leaders On PM Modi's 25-Year Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Oct 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked 25 years in office of continuous service as the head of government, leaders from around the world congratulated him on the milestone and praised his leadership, describing it as "rare achievement in any democracy" and a "powerful testament" to the confidence that the people of India have in him.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years in office as head of government, highlighting his dedication to the development of India through his "outstanding political leadership.

"On the occasion of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji completing 25 years in office as head of government, I would like to extend my best wishes. For years, he has been striving to realize the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, he has been serving in the position of head of government with his outstanding political leadership," Takaichi posted on X.

"Along with accelerating India's development, he has elevated India's prestige to new heights on the international stage as well. For all these accomplishments, as a fellow politician, I express my sentiments of respect," she added.

She expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the warm welcome extended to her during her visit to India in July and described her visit "highly fruitful." She noted that India and Japan will mark 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2027.

"While experiencing India's food culture and music, I had the fortunate opportunity to deliberate with him on concrete steps to take the Japan-India "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" to the next level. My visit to India was highly fruitful," Takaichi posted on X.

"Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-India diplomatic relations. To realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), I wish to work together with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji so that Japan and India, which share a strategic direction, can further advance our partnership," she added.

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, first as Gujarat's Chief Minister and then as India's Prime Minister since 2014.

"On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and on my own behalf, I extend warm and fraternal congratulations to His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on a truly historic milestone," the statement said.

"Today, 7 October 2026, marks 25 years since he first assumed office in 2001 as Head of Government and Chief Minister of Gujarat. His public service has continued without interruption. After more than twelve years serving the people of Gujarat, he has remained Prime Minister of the Republic of India since 2014," the statement added.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu termed continuous leadership of 25 years "a rare achievement in any democracy" and "powerful testament to the enduring confidence the Indian people have placed in him." He praised PM Modi's leadership for the transformation of Gujarat and India's emergence as the world's largest and fastest-growing economy.

In a statement posted on X, Tinubu stated, "A quarter-century of unbroken leadership is a rare achievement in any democracy. In the world's most populous nation, it is a powerful testament to the enduring confidence the Indian people have placed in him. Across these 25 years, Prime Minister Modi has led with vision and an unwavering commitment to development."

"From the transformation of Gujarat to India's emergence as one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, his leadership in infrastructure, digital public goods, financial inclusion and innovation has lifted millions and inspired nations across the Global South," he added.

Tinubu recalled PM Modi's visit to Nigeria in 2024 and said that his trip gave fresh impetus to cooperation between the two nations in energy, trade and investment, defence and security, health, education and technology.

"Nigeria deeply values the strategic partnership between our two great nations. I fondly recall the Prime Minister's historic State Visit to Abuja in November 2024, when Nigeria honoured him with the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger. That visit gave fresh impetus to our cooperation in trade and investment, energy, defence and security, health, education, and technology," Tinubu posted on X.

"As fellow democracies and leading voices of the Global South, Nigeria and India share a common commitment to a fairer, more inclusive and more representative international order. I remain confident that, under his continued leadership, the bonds of friendship between our peoples will grow ever stronger. As Prime Minister Modi marks this remarkable anniversary, I wish him good health, continued strength and every success in the service of the people of India," he added.

Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated PM Modi on 25 years of continuous service as head of government. He appreciated PM Modi for the friendship that he has extended to Dominica and the people of the country.

"My dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I warmly congratulate you on 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government, a journey that began in Gujarat and has continued through your leadership of India. As you mark this milestone, I wish to express my appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people," Skerrit posted on X.

"I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead. On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, and personally, I wish you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the people of India," he added.