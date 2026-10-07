PM Modi Marks 25 Years In Public Service: Himanta Sarma Joins BJP Workers In Listening To Address

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state in listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address as he completed 25 years in public service.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said he, like“crores of others”, joined the BJP Assam workers to hear PM Modi's address marking the milestone.

“Like crores of others, I joined BJP Assam karyakartas in listening to Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji's inspiring address today as he completed 25 years in public service,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma also posted a separate message earlier in the day highlighting PM Modi's 25-year journey as the head of a government, from Gujarat to Delhi.

“25 Years | 1 Man | 1 Mission Desh Seva,” CM Sarma wrote, adding that PM Modi's journey was an occasion to celebrate his dedication to“Maa Bharti”, his vision for the country and his compassion for the people.

PM Modi completed 25 years as head of a government on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of his first assuming the office of Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001. He served as Gujarat Chief Minister until 2014 before becoming Prime Minister. He has since served as Prime Minister, completing three consecutive terms at the Centre.

The milestone has been marked by BJP programmes and events across the country. The party has organised the 'Seva Sankalp' campaign to highlight Modi's 25-year journey in public life, with celebrations linked to Gujarat and Varanasi.

CM Sarma's remarks focused on the significance of PM Modi's long stint in public office and his journey from state-level governance in Gujarat to leading the Union government.

The Assam Chief Minister has frequently highlighted PM Modi's leadership in his public statements and party programmes. The event also saw BJP workers and supporters participate in programmes marking the Prime Minister's milestone in public service.