TN Health Minister Accuses DMK Of Politicising Hindi On Medicine Envelopes

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr K.G. Arunraj has accused the DMK of politicising the use of Hindi on medicine envelopes at government medical college hospitals in Karur and Coimbatore, alleging that the disputed packaging was introduced during the party's administration.

In a statement, the minister said the use of the envelopes had been stopped at both hospitals immediately after the issue came to the government's attention.

He maintained that the present administration had made no changes to the designs or languages inherited from the previous government. Arunraj alleged that the DMK was concealing the circumstances surrounding the procurement of the envelopes and misleading the public by blaming the current government.

He described its criticism as an attempt to exploit language sentiments for political gain.

Explaining the position at Karur Government Medical College Hospital, he said medicine envelopes were normally supplied by the central prison. These carried instructions indicating morning, afternoon and night doses exclusively in Tamil. However, a shortage of prison-supplied envelopes in December 2025 prompted an emergency order for four lakh envelopes through the Erode District Printing Industrial Cooperative Society, he said.

According to the minister, the order was issued on December 31, 2025, during the previous DMK administration, and the envelopes were distributed to patients in January 2026, while that government was still in office.

At Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, he said the disputed format had been printed through the Chinthamani Cooperative Society and approved through administrative procedures three years earlier, also during DMK rule.

Arunraj questioned how the DMK could accuse the present government of a format that, he alleged, its own administration had approved and circulated among patients.

He also accused the party of remaining silent when the envelopes were first introduced.

The current administration had purchased supplies only to meet stock requirements and had retained the existing format without altering either its design or language, the minister said.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to Tamil Nadu's two-language policy, Arunraj said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would not compromise on the issue.

He urged the DMK to function as a constructive opposition and stop using the controversy for political attacks.

The minister maintained that the procurement history exposed inconsistencies in the party's allegations and said the government had acted by withdrawing the envelopes once the matter was brought to its notice.