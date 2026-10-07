Bigg Boss Telugu: Nagarjuna Recalls Feeling Overwhelmed Before Becoming Host For 8 Seasons

Nagarjuna opens up about his Bigg Boss Telugu journey, revealing how he once felt he“couldn't handle it” before successfully hosting the popular reality show for eight seasons.

Bigg Boss Telugu remains one of the most popular reality shows on Telugu television. Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna hosts the show in his own signature style. The show completed nine seasons and Nagarjuna successfully hosted seven of them.

He is currently hosting Season 10 and receiving a massive response. But Nagarjuna once shared a funny experience about his first visit to the Bigg Boss set before he became the host.

Nagarjuna actually visited the Bigg Boss set at Annapurna Studios out of pure curiosity. He wanted to see the house environment. He said that the contestants were already inside and he just went in to check the vibe.

But he felt very awkward watching the contestants secretly through cameras. He laughed and said that he felt disgusted watching people secretly. He wondered what kind of work this was and admitted that he could not handle that atmosphere.

Nagarjuna also mentioned in an old interview that he feels surprised seeing contestants live without phones or outside contact for weeks. He clearly stated that he cannot survive inside the Bigg Boss house even for a single day. He called it an impossible task for him.

Nagarjuna felt shocked by the Bigg Boss concept initially, but he later became its most successful host and created new records. He brings a special craze to the show by schooling contestants, correcting their mistakes, and generating entertainment during weekends. He turned a concept he once hated into television's biggest hit show.

Currently, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is running successfully. The house already eliminated Chaitra Rai, Krishnudu, and Srushti. Meanwhile, Mithilesh took the cash offer and left the show.