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Zayed Education Foundation celebrates 14 MoUs to develop the next generation of leaders at “Partnerships for the Future” event
(MENAFN- Manara Global) ●Partnerships for the Future brought together Zayed Education Foundation, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, 12 universities and Great Arab Minds at Zayed National Museum
●The agreements create a framework for collaboration across scholarships, leadership development and research
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 7 October 2026: Zayed Education Foundation celebrated 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), bringing government, universities and other scientific research partners together around a shared ambition: to develop the next generation of young leaders.
The partnerships were celebrated at the Foundation’s Partnerships for the Future event, at Zayed National Museum. They create a framework for collaboration on scholarships, leadership development and the Foundation’s future research agenda.
The event set out Zayed Education Foundation’s strategic mission: investing in talented people, supporting ambitious ideas, and bringing institutions together so that individual opportunity and specialist knowledge can address national and regional priorities.
H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, opened the event with a keynote address in which he emphasised the importance of collaboration in unifying national efforts and aligning higher education, scientific research and innovation with national priorities and labour market needs.
H.E. Dr. Al Awar said: "Our vision for higher education centres on building a flexible system that is globally competitive and responsive to future changes. Amid rapid transformations in the labour market, and as modern technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, create new opportunities and evolving skills requirements, we are working to strengthen integration between higher education institutions and economic sectors. This will support the development of future-ready skills and provide students with clearer choices and pathways that connect education with professional opportunities.”
HE Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, then took part in a fireside conversation which included a reflection on the leadership values of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
His Excellency stated: “The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace, firmly believed that people are the true wealth of nations, and that sustainable national progress can only be achieved by investing in their capabilities and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of their communities and nation. He also believed that progress and prosperity are an important collective effort around a clear vision and shared goals. His extraordinary journey will continue to inspire generations to come, standing as an enduring model of wise leadership defined by generosity, responsibility, and a forward-looking vision. His humanitarian and civilisational legacy reflected a profound belief in the essential role of knowledge, education, and ethical values in building strong and prosperous societies, as well as in the remarkable achievements nations can attain when their collective will is united, and people’s efforts are harnessed in pursuit of a shared purpose and a common vision.”
A spokesperson from the Zayed Education Foundation, said: “The UAE’s story shows what becomes possible when a society invests in people, supports ambitious ideas and brings communities and institutions together. Partnerships for the Future puts that lesson into practice. Universities and the higher education ecosystem are crucial to the Foundation’s work as we seek to invest in the people and ideas which can strengthen society and develop future leaders for the world that we want.”
The 12 university partners will collaborate with the Foundation across its scholarship and leadership programs, including Ruwwad Zayed. The flagship merit-based scholarship and leadership development program for high-potential Emiratis and Arabs living in the UAE, combines full academic funding for master’s degrees at UAE universities with tailored leadership development and comprehensive support.
Zayed Education Foundation has signed the MoUs with 12 universities across the UAE: Abu Dhabi University, American University of Sharjah, Fatima College of Health Sciences, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, NYU Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah and Zayed University.
The MoUs will also provide the basis for collaboration on Zayed Education Foundation’s ambitious research agenda. Working with university partners, the Foundation will identify shared research priorities and develop projects that draw on expertise from different institutions and academic disciplines.
By bringing 12 universities into the same community, the agreements will create further opportunities for scholars, researchers, and program participants to exchange knowledge and learn across institutional boundaries.
The partnerships with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Great Arab Minds extend this community beyond individual universities, creating connections across government, higher education, and the wider Arab knowledge community.
Together, the partnerships will contribute to the Foundation’s ambition to create opportunities for 100,000 young leaders by 2035.
The partnerships will bring promising young leaders into contact with the people, institutions and ideas that can help them tackle pressing challenges and translate their ambitions into lasting change across the UAE, the region and beyond.
●The agreements create a framework for collaboration across scholarships, leadership development and research
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 7 October 2026: Zayed Education Foundation celebrated 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), bringing government, universities and other scientific research partners together around a shared ambition: to develop the next generation of young leaders.
The partnerships were celebrated at the Foundation’s Partnerships for the Future event, at Zayed National Museum. They create a framework for collaboration on scholarships, leadership development and the Foundation’s future research agenda.
The event set out Zayed Education Foundation’s strategic mission: investing in talented people, supporting ambitious ideas, and bringing institutions together so that individual opportunity and specialist knowledge can address national and regional priorities.
H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, opened the event with a keynote address in which he emphasised the importance of collaboration in unifying national efforts and aligning higher education, scientific research and innovation with national priorities and labour market needs.
H.E. Dr. Al Awar said: "Our vision for higher education centres on building a flexible system that is globally competitive and responsive to future changes. Amid rapid transformations in the labour market, and as modern technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, create new opportunities and evolving skills requirements, we are working to strengthen integration between higher education institutions and economic sectors. This will support the development of future-ready skills and provide students with clearer choices and pathways that connect education with professional opportunities.”
HE Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, then took part in a fireside conversation which included a reflection on the leadership values of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
His Excellency stated: “The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace, firmly believed that people are the true wealth of nations, and that sustainable national progress can only be achieved by investing in their capabilities and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of their communities and nation. He also believed that progress and prosperity are an important collective effort around a clear vision and shared goals. His extraordinary journey will continue to inspire generations to come, standing as an enduring model of wise leadership defined by generosity, responsibility, and a forward-looking vision. His humanitarian and civilisational legacy reflected a profound belief in the essential role of knowledge, education, and ethical values in building strong and prosperous societies, as well as in the remarkable achievements nations can attain when their collective will is united, and people’s efforts are harnessed in pursuit of a shared purpose and a common vision.”
A spokesperson from the Zayed Education Foundation, said: “The UAE’s story shows what becomes possible when a society invests in people, supports ambitious ideas and brings communities and institutions together. Partnerships for the Future puts that lesson into practice. Universities and the higher education ecosystem are crucial to the Foundation’s work as we seek to invest in the people and ideas which can strengthen society and develop future leaders for the world that we want.”
The 12 university partners will collaborate with the Foundation across its scholarship and leadership programs, including Ruwwad Zayed. The flagship merit-based scholarship and leadership development program for high-potential Emiratis and Arabs living in the UAE, combines full academic funding for master’s degrees at UAE universities with tailored leadership development and comprehensive support.
Zayed Education Foundation has signed the MoUs with 12 universities across the UAE: Abu Dhabi University, American University of Sharjah, Fatima College of Health Sciences, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, NYU Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah and Zayed University.
The MoUs will also provide the basis for collaboration on Zayed Education Foundation’s ambitious research agenda. Working with university partners, the Foundation will identify shared research priorities and develop projects that draw on expertise from different institutions and academic disciplines.
By bringing 12 universities into the same community, the agreements will create further opportunities for scholars, researchers, and program participants to exchange knowledge and learn across institutional boundaries.
The partnerships with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Great Arab Minds extend this community beyond individual universities, creating connections across government, higher education, and the wider Arab knowledge community.
Together, the partnerships will contribute to the Foundation’s ambition to create opportunities for 100,000 young leaders by 2035.
The partnerships will bring promising young leaders into contact with the people, institutions and ideas that can help them tackle pressing challenges and translate their ambitions into lasting change across the UAE, the region and beyond.
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