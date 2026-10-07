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Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Questions Legality of Cockroach Janata Party , Warns Against Political Anarchy and Public Misdirection
(MENAFN- Liker Series) NEW DELHI: Raising serious concerns over the rise of unregistered platforms and self-styled protest groups disrupting public order, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), has criticized the provocative tactics used by entities like the so-called 'CJP' and its founder Abhijeet Dipke.
Addressing media queries regarding recent calls for unauthorized agitations and ultimatums against constitutional bodies, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that operating outside established legal frameworks and attempting to manufacture artificial unrest does a grave disservice to democratic values. He questioned the institutional and legal validity of unregistered outfits that claim to represent public interests while primarily focusing on political posturing.
"Democracy gives every citizen the right to peaceful expression, but it does not grant license to unverified or unregistered groups to create continuous public confusion, challenge statutory authorities, and disrupt administrative machinery for headline-grabbing antics," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon asserted.
He further emphasized that investigative and regulatory authorities should examine how such fringe entities mobilize resources and manage networks, ensuring that public sentiments are not exploited by elements looking to undermine national stability and the development-focused agenda of the NDA government. Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon urged the youth and citizens not to be misled by sensationalist campaigns and stressed that meaningful social progress relies on constitutional order, not manufactured chaos.
Addressing media queries regarding recent calls for unauthorized agitations and ultimatums against constitutional bodies, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that operating outside established legal frameworks and attempting to manufacture artificial unrest does a grave disservice to democratic values. He questioned the institutional and legal validity of unregistered outfits that claim to represent public interests while primarily focusing on political posturing.
"Democracy gives every citizen the right to peaceful expression, but it does not grant license to unverified or unregistered groups to create continuous public confusion, challenge statutory authorities, and disrupt administrative machinery for headline-grabbing antics," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon asserted.
He further emphasized that investigative and regulatory authorities should examine how such fringe entities mobilize resources and manage networks, ensuring that public sentiments are not exploited by elements looking to undermine national stability and the development-focused agenda of the NDA government. Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon urged the youth and citizens not to be misled by sensationalist campaigns and stressed that meaningful social progress relies on constitutional order, not manufactured chaos.
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