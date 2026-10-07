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Egyptian President Begins South Korea Visit for Summit Talks
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a three-day state visit that includes a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, as Cairo and Seoul seek to expand cooperation across several economic and strategic areas.
El-Sisi arrived at Seoul Air Base, marking the opening stop of an Asian tour that will also include visits to Malaysia and Indonesia.
The South Korean presidential office said the Egyptian president was visiting at Lee’s invitation and is scheduled to meet the South Korean leader for summit discussions on Thursday.
The talks are expected to focus heavily on economic relations between the two countries, including opportunities to increase trade and investment. The two sides are also expected to examine cooperation in infrastructure development and strengthening supply chains.
People-to-people exchanges are another area expected to feature in the discussions, alongside efforts to deepen broader ties between the two countries.
Regional developments and international issues are also expected to be addressed during the summit, according to South Korean presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
Seoul has described the visit as an opportunity to advance relations with Egypt toward a strategic partnership while expanding South Korea’s cooperation with countries across Africa and the Middle East.
The visit marks El-Sisi’s first trip to South Korea since 2016, highlighting the renewed focus on strengthening high-level engagement between Cairo and Seoul.
Lee and El-Sisi previously met in Cairo in November 2025, when the South Korean president visited Egypt. Their latest meeting provides an opportunity to follow up on areas discussed during that visit and explore additional avenues for bilateral cooperation.
Egypt and South Korea have expanded their relationship in recent years across several sectors, particularly trade and investment. The two countries have also developed cooperation in the defense industry while working to increase exchanges in cultural and educational fields.
The state visit comes as both governments seek to broaden the scope of their bilateral relationship beyond traditional economic ties. Infrastructure, supply-chain cooperation and investment are expected to remain important areas as the two countries pursue closer commercial links.
El-Sisi’s wider Asian tour, which includes Malaysia and Indonesia after his South Korea visit, also reflects Egypt’s efforts to strengthen relations with major Asian partners and expand economic and diplomatic engagement across the region.
El-Sisi arrived at Seoul Air Base, marking the opening stop of an Asian tour that will also include visits to Malaysia and Indonesia.
The South Korean presidential office said the Egyptian president was visiting at Lee’s invitation and is scheduled to meet the South Korean leader for summit discussions on Thursday.
The talks are expected to focus heavily on economic relations between the two countries, including opportunities to increase trade and investment. The two sides are also expected to examine cooperation in infrastructure development and strengthening supply chains.
People-to-people exchanges are another area expected to feature in the discussions, alongside efforts to deepen broader ties between the two countries.
Regional developments and international issues are also expected to be addressed during the summit, according to South Korean presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
Seoul has described the visit as an opportunity to advance relations with Egypt toward a strategic partnership while expanding South Korea’s cooperation with countries across Africa and the Middle East.
The visit marks El-Sisi’s first trip to South Korea since 2016, highlighting the renewed focus on strengthening high-level engagement between Cairo and Seoul.
Lee and El-Sisi previously met in Cairo in November 2025, when the South Korean president visited Egypt. Their latest meeting provides an opportunity to follow up on areas discussed during that visit and explore additional avenues for bilateral cooperation.
Egypt and South Korea have expanded their relationship in recent years across several sectors, particularly trade and investment. The two countries have also developed cooperation in the defense industry while working to increase exchanges in cultural and educational fields.
The state visit comes as both governments seek to broaden the scope of their bilateral relationship beyond traditional economic ties. Infrastructure, supply-chain cooperation and investment are expected to remain important areas as the two countries pursue closer commercial links.
El-Sisi’s wider Asian tour, which includes Malaysia and Indonesia after his South Korea visit, also reflects Egypt’s efforts to strengthen relations with major Asian partners and expand economic and diplomatic engagement across the region.
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