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BEYOND Unveils The Yards Plaza, a New Workplace Destination Shaped Around People, Connection and Wellbeing
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct 7th, 2026: BEYOND Developments has announced the launch of The Yards Plaza by BEYOND, its second commercial development in Dubai. Located along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, the new workplace destination brings human wellbeing, business performance and work-life balance together through an integrated approach to design.
Following the sell-out of BEYOND’s first commercial development, 31 Above in Dubai Maritime City, The Yards Plaza advances BEYO’D’s commercial portfolio with a workplace integrated into a wider masterplanned community. It extends the com’any’s design philosophy into a commercial setting shaped around how people work, connect, move and spend time throughout the day.
The launch comes amid strong momentum in’Dubai’s commercial property market. An analysis of Dubai Land Department data shows office sales reached AED20.16 billion across 3,695 transactions in the first nine months of 2026, with off-plan offices accounting for 80 per cent of total sales value. Momentum accelerated in September, when office sales reached AED1.85 billion, up approximately 54 % Year on Year.
This growth to sits with’n Dubai’s broader economic expansion under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double t’e emirate’s economy by 2033. Dubai retained its position ’s the world’s No. 1 city for greenfield FDI projects for a fifth consecutive year in 2025 and ranked first globally for headquarters greenfield FDI projects for a fourth consecutive year. More recently, Boston Consulting Group ranked Dubai fifth globally for Economic Opportunities - the only Middle Eastern city in the global top five - underscoring the dep’h of the city’s appeal to businesses, investors and talent.
Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: “Dubai’s growth has always been about creating an environment where ambition can thrive. As the city continues to attract businesses, entrepreneurs and talent from around the world, the workplace has to evolve with them. We believe the next generation of offices will be judged not only by location or efficiency, but by how well they enable people to perform, co”nect and live well.”
The Yards Plaza brings together 272 offices across four blocks, complemented by retail and F&B at the lower levels, connecting the workplace with the landscape and wider community around it.
Its architecture emerges from a sculpted landscape mound, with pathways, planting and terraces integrated into the building rather than placed around it. Carefully carved openings and a çontinuous vertical façade introduce depth, shade and changing patterns of light throughout the day, while retail and dining animate the lower levels.
Public terraces provide settings for informal meetings and time outdoors, complemented by a business centre, padel courts, gym and pool, all operated on a commercial basis, alongside shaded plazas and landscaped areas. Together, these elements create a workplace where wellbeing, movement and connection are built into the working day.
Taqi added: “The success of our first commercial development gave us confidence in that proposition. With The Yards Plaza, we are taking that thinking to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road corridor, an area we believe will play an increasingly important role in Dub’i’s next phase of urban and economic growth. Its position within The Yards, strong road connectivity and the continued evolution of transport infrastructure across the wider area create the foundations for a workplace connected to how people live, move and experience the city. For us, that is the future of commercial development, workplaces that contribute not only to business performance, but to the broader experience of the ”ity”
By integrating offices with residences, retail, dining, landscape and community spaces, The Yards Plaza is conceived not as an isolated commercial building, but as part of a destination shaped around the everyday rhythms of business and life.
The Yards Plaza also forms part of ’EYOND’s wider growth strategy, with the company preparing to expand its development portfolio further during Q4 2026 as it continues to build its presence across key locations and asset classes.
Following the sell-out of BEYOND’s first commercial development, 31 Above in Dubai Maritime City, The Yards Plaza advances BEYO’D’s commercial portfolio with a workplace integrated into a wider masterplanned community. It extends the com’any’s design philosophy into a commercial setting shaped around how people work, connect, move and spend time throughout the day.
The launch comes amid strong momentum in’Dubai’s commercial property market. An analysis of Dubai Land Department data shows office sales reached AED20.16 billion across 3,695 transactions in the first nine months of 2026, with off-plan offices accounting for 80 per cent of total sales value. Momentum accelerated in September, when office sales reached AED1.85 billion, up approximately 54 % Year on Year.
This growth to sits with’n Dubai’s broader economic expansion under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double t’e emirate’s economy by 2033. Dubai retained its position ’s the world’s No. 1 city for greenfield FDI projects for a fifth consecutive year in 2025 and ranked first globally for headquarters greenfield FDI projects for a fourth consecutive year. More recently, Boston Consulting Group ranked Dubai fifth globally for Economic Opportunities - the only Middle Eastern city in the global top five - underscoring the dep’h of the city’s appeal to businesses, investors and talent.
Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: “Dubai’s growth has always been about creating an environment where ambition can thrive. As the city continues to attract businesses, entrepreneurs and talent from around the world, the workplace has to evolve with them. We believe the next generation of offices will be judged not only by location or efficiency, but by how well they enable people to perform, co”nect and live well.”
The Yards Plaza brings together 272 offices across four blocks, complemented by retail and F&B at the lower levels, connecting the workplace with the landscape and wider community around it.
Its architecture emerges from a sculpted landscape mound, with pathways, planting and terraces integrated into the building rather than placed around it. Carefully carved openings and a çontinuous vertical façade introduce depth, shade and changing patterns of light throughout the day, while retail and dining animate the lower levels.
Public terraces provide settings for informal meetings and time outdoors, complemented by a business centre, padel courts, gym and pool, all operated on a commercial basis, alongside shaded plazas and landscaped areas. Together, these elements create a workplace where wellbeing, movement and connection are built into the working day.
Taqi added: “The success of our first commercial development gave us confidence in that proposition. With The Yards Plaza, we are taking that thinking to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road corridor, an area we believe will play an increasingly important role in Dub’i’s next phase of urban and economic growth. Its position within The Yards, strong road connectivity and the continued evolution of transport infrastructure across the wider area create the foundations for a workplace connected to how people live, move and experience the city. For us, that is the future of commercial development, workplaces that contribute not only to business performance, but to the broader experience of the ”ity”
By integrating offices with residences, retail, dining, landscape and community spaces, The Yards Plaza is conceived not as an isolated commercial building, but as part of a destination shaped around the everyday rhythms of business and life.
The Yards Plaza also forms part of ’EYOND’s wider growth strategy, with the company preparing to expand its development portfolio further during Q4 2026 as it continues to build its presence across key locations and asset classes.
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