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Global Football Star Karim Benzema Acquires Residential Units at Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City in Dubai
(MENAFN- JSPR) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 6 October 2026 – Binghatti announced that global football star Karim Benzema has acquired several residential units within Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, including a luxury residence at Vision Iconic Tower, the largest tower within the masterplan. The announcement was made during the grand launch of Vision Iconic Tower at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, attended by prominent business leaders, leading investors and VIP guests.
The event featured the official signing between Karim Benzema and Abdullah Binghatti, Chief Sales Officer of Binghatti, in the presence of Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti, alongside senior dignitaries and members of the Board of Directors. The acquisition comes amid strong sales momentum for Binghatti, driven by growing demand for its developments among global celebrities, international investors and high-net-worth individuals from around the world.
Vision Iconic Tower is the largest tower within Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City and one of the masterplan’s most prominent architectural landmarks. Rising across 78 floors, the tower comprises 1,426 residences, ranging from one- to five-bedroom homes and royal suites, in addition to 27 retail outlets, on a plot spanning approximately 239,844 sq. ft.
The tower offers expansive views across Dubai, including the Burj Khalifa, Meydan Racecourse and Dubai Creek Harbour. It also features more than 30 world-class amenities, led by an Infinity Pool spanning 177,328 sq. ft., with a footprint exceeding that of an Olympic-size swimming pool.
Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti, said: “French football star Karim Benzema’s decision to invest in Binghatti developments reflects the position the company has achieved and its ability to create projects that attract a broad segment of international investors and prominent celebrities.
Our ambition has always been to introduce a distinctive approach to real estate development one that originates in Dubai and reaches the world, bringing together distinctive design, exceptional quality and partnerships with global brands, while giving Binghatti developments a distinctive identity and value in global markets.”
Abdullah Binghatti, Chief Sales Officer of Binghatti, added: “This acquisition reflects Binghatti’s ability to attract globally recognised names of the calibre of Karim Benzema. His decision to acquire several residences within Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, including a residence at Vision Iconic Tower, further demonstrates the strong international demand for our developments.
These projects bring together distinctive real estate offerings, globally recognised brands and strategic locations key considerations for international investors seeking high-quality opportunities in Dubai’s property market.”
The event featured the official signing between Karim Benzema and Abdullah Binghatti, Chief Sales Officer of Binghatti, in the presence of Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti, alongside senior dignitaries and members of the Board of Directors. The acquisition comes amid strong sales momentum for Binghatti, driven by growing demand for its developments among global celebrities, international investors and high-net-worth individuals from around the world.
Vision Iconic Tower is the largest tower within Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City and one of the masterplan’s most prominent architectural landmarks. Rising across 78 floors, the tower comprises 1,426 residences, ranging from one- to five-bedroom homes and royal suites, in addition to 27 retail outlets, on a plot spanning approximately 239,844 sq. ft.
The tower offers expansive views across Dubai, including the Burj Khalifa, Meydan Racecourse and Dubai Creek Harbour. It also features more than 30 world-class amenities, led by an Infinity Pool spanning 177,328 sq. ft., with a footprint exceeding that of an Olympic-size swimming pool.
Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti, said: “French football star Karim Benzema’s decision to invest in Binghatti developments reflects the position the company has achieved and its ability to create projects that attract a broad segment of international investors and prominent celebrities.
Our ambition has always been to introduce a distinctive approach to real estate development one that originates in Dubai and reaches the world, bringing together distinctive design, exceptional quality and partnerships with global brands, while giving Binghatti developments a distinctive identity and value in global markets.”
Abdullah Binghatti, Chief Sales Officer of Binghatti, added: “This acquisition reflects Binghatti’s ability to attract globally recognised names of the calibre of Karim Benzema. His decision to acquire several residences within Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, including a residence at Vision Iconic Tower, further demonstrates the strong international demand for our developments.
These projects bring together distinctive real estate offerings, globally recognised brands and strategic locations key considerations for international investors seeking high-quality opportunities in Dubai’s property market.”
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