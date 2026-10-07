403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zain KSA Wins CSR Awards for Third Year Running
(MENAFN- Hewar Group) Zain KSA, the leading provider of digital services, has won the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for the third consecutive year. The award was announced at the Global CSR Forum 2026 organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, where Zain KSA participated as Digital Sponsor.
The recognition reflects Zain KSA’s approach to embedding social responsibility and sustainability across its operations, investments, and initiatives, translating its commitments into measurable social, economic, and environmental impact.
The award marks another milestone in the evolution of Zain KSA’s sustainability framework, from targeted initiatives and programs to an integrated approach spanning service design, network operations, partnerships, and national talent development.
The company’s 2025 Sustainability Report, under the theme “Empowering a Smart and Sustainable World”, reflects this direction across its environmental, social, innovation, and governance priorities, supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Advancing social impact and digital inclusion, Zain KSA expanded access to its digital services across 2,448 villages and hamlets throughout the Kingdom. Meanwhile, beneficiaries of digital skills development initiatives under Wa’ad program exceeded 207,000.
During 2026, the company continued to broaden its inclusion initiatives, including through a collaboration with the Saudi Association for Hearing Impairment to empower people with hearing disabilities and improve access to digital content and services.
Zain KSA’s environmental efforts continued to improve infrastructure efficiency in 2025, converting an additional 51 sites to hybrid solar energy systems and connecting 231 diesel-powered sites to the grid. These measures contributed to a 13.2% reduction in fuel consumption compared with 2024.
In 2026, the company also launched Saudi Arabia’s first carbon-neutral EcoFusion telecom site powered by 5G-Advanced technology. The model reduces energy consumption by 33.1%, with a further 8% reduction through renewable energy sources.
Commenting on the achievement, Eman AlSaidi, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Zain KSA, said: “Winning the CSR award for the third consecutive year reflects our commitment to making social responsibility and sustainability an integral part of how we operate, invest, and build partnerships. It also reflects how we measure progress by the tangible impact we create for society, the environment, and the digital economy. We believe technology creates greater value when it expands access, develops national capabilities, and is managed efficiently and responsibly. This is why we will continue advancing our initiatives and digital infrastructure to create long-term value and support the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.”
This recognition raises the bar for the next stage of Zain KSA’s sustainability and corporate responsibility journey. As Saudi Arabia advances toward the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Zain KSA continues to translate its environmental, social, and governance commitments into measurable outcomes that create long-term value for customers, communities, and the national economy, while contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable digital future.
The recognition reflects Zain KSA’s approach to embedding social responsibility and sustainability across its operations, investments, and initiatives, translating its commitments into measurable social, economic, and environmental impact.
The award marks another milestone in the evolution of Zain KSA’s sustainability framework, from targeted initiatives and programs to an integrated approach spanning service design, network operations, partnerships, and national talent development.
The company’s 2025 Sustainability Report, under the theme “Empowering a Smart and Sustainable World”, reflects this direction across its environmental, social, innovation, and governance priorities, supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Advancing social impact and digital inclusion, Zain KSA expanded access to its digital services across 2,448 villages and hamlets throughout the Kingdom. Meanwhile, beneficiaries of digital skills development initiatives under Wa’ad program exceeded 207,000.
During 2026, the company continued to broaden its inclusion initiatives, including through a collaboration with the Saudi Association for Hearing Impairment to empower people with hearing disabilities and improve access to digital content and services.
Zain KSA’s environmental efforts continued to improve infrastructure efficiency in 2025, converting an additional 51 sites to hybrid solar energy systems and connecting 231 diesel-powered sites to the grid. These measures contributed to a 13.2% reduction in fuel consumption compared with 2024.
In 2026, the company also launched Saudi Arabia’s first carbon-neutral EcoFusion telecom site powered by 5G-Advanced technology. The model reduces energy consumption by 33.1%, with a further 8% reduction through renewable energy sources.
Commenting on the achievement, Eman AlSaidi, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Zain KSA, said: “Winning the CSR award for the third consecutive year reflects our commitment to making social responsibility and sustainability an integral part of how we operate, invest, and build partnerships. It also reflects how we measure progress by the tangible impact we create for society, the environment, and the digital economy. We believe technology creates greater value when it expands access, develops national capabilities, and is managed efficiently and responsibly. This is why we will continue advancing our initiatives and digital infrastructure to create long-term value and support the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.”
This recognition raises the bar for the next stage of Zain KSA’s sustainability and corporate responsibility journey. As Saudi Arabia advances toward the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Zain KSA continues to translate its environmental, social, and governance commitments into measurable outcomes that create long-term value for customers, communities, and the national economy, while contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable digital future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment