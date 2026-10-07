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SpaceX Seeks Massive Financing for Nvidia AI Chips
(MENAFN) US aerospace company SpaceX is planning a major financing operation to raise $40 billion to fund the purchase of Nvidia chips as the company expands its artificial intelligence infrastructure.
The planned financing would reportedly combine bank borrowing with investment-grade debt, allowing SpaceX to secure the funds needed for what would be one of the largest corporate technology-related financing efforts of its kind.
Under the proposed structure, around $10 billion would come from bank loans, while another $30 billion would be raised through investment-grade bonds. Apollo Global Management is expected to lead the financing and assist with distributing the debt among a wide group of investors.
The transaction is expected to involve several major financial institutions. Bond investment firm Pimco has participated in discussions with a limited group of lenders regarding the financing, according to reports.
The companies involved are expected to complete the transaction in 2027, subject to the finalization of the financing arrangements and related conditions.
The scale of the proposed fundraising highlights the enormous capital requirements associated with the expansion of artificial intelligence. Technology companies have been seeking increasingly large amounts of funding to build data centers, acquire advanced processors and develop the infrastructure required to support AI applications.
SpaceX’s credit rating is also expected to broaden the pool of potential investors. The company carries a BBB rating, which is considered the second-lowest level within the investment-grade category.
That rating could allow insurance companies, pension funds and other institutional investors with requirements to hold investment-grade assets to participate in SpaceX’s debt offering.
Apollo Global Management and Pimco declined to comment on the reported financing plans. SpaceX and Nvidia also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The proposed deal would further strengthen the relationship between SpaceX and Nvidia as Elon Musk’s aerospace company expands its focus on artificial intelligence.
Musk has previously indicated that SpaceX intends to rely heavily on Nvidia technology for its AI-related projects. The company’s decision reflects the growing demand for advanced computing hardware capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated AI systems.
During a SpaceX earnings call in August, Musk said the company had chosen to build exclusively on Nvidia technology because it considered the Vera Rubin architecture to be the best architecture.
The planned financing illustrates the increasingly close connection between the aerospace, technology and AI sectors, as companies seek access to enormous amounts of computing power while financial institutions develop new ways to fund the infrastructure behind the AI expansion.
The planned financing would reportedly combine bank borrowing with investment-grade debt, allowing SpaceX to secure the funds needed for what would be one of the largest corporate technology-related financing efforts of its kind.
Under the proposed structure, around $10 billion would come from bank loans, while another $30 billion would be raised through investment-grade bonds. Apollo Global Management is expected to lead the financing and assist with distributing the debt among a wide group of investors.
The transaction is expected to involve several major financial institutions. Bond investment firm Pimco has participated in discussions with a limited group of lenders regarding the financing, according to reports.
The companies involved are expected to complete the transaction in 2027, subject to the finalization of the financing arrangements and related conditions.
The scale of the proposed fundraising highlights the enormous capital requirements associated with the expansion of artificial intelligence. Technology companies have been seeking increasingly large amounts of funding to build data centers, acquire advanced processors and develop the infrastructure required to support AI applications.
SpaceX’s credit rating is also expected to broaden the pool of potential investors. The company carries a BBB rating, which is considered the second-lowest level within the investment-grade category.
That rating could allow insurance companies, pension funds and other institutional investors with requirements to hold investment-grade assets to participate in SpaceX’s debt offering.
Apollo Global Management and Pimco declined to comment on the reported financing plans. SpaceX and Nvidia also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The proposed deal would further strengthen the relationship between SpaceX and Nvidia as Elon Musk’s aerospace company expands its focus on artificial intelligence.
Musk has previously indicated that SpaceX intends to rely heavily on Nvidia technology for its AI-related projects. The company’s decision reflects the growing demand for advanced computing hardware capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated AI systems.
During a SpaceX earnings call in August, Musk said the company had chosen to build exclusively on Nvidia technology because it considered the Vera Rubin architecture to be the best architecture.
The planned financing illustrates the increasingly close connection between the aerospace, technology and AI sectors, as companies seek access to enormous amounts of computing power while financial institutions develop new ways to fund the infrastructure behind the AI expansion.
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