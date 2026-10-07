Missing Azerbaijanis Remain Serious Humanitarian Concern Former Turkish FM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The fate of missing Azerbaijani citizens remains a matter of serious humanitarian concern, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said at the 4th international conference on the theme "Strengthening trust and developing effective mechanisms to resolve the issue of missing persons" held within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He recalled that since the late 1980s, Azerbaijan has faced the tragedy of internally displaced persons and missing persons.

According to him, among the missing Azerbaijanis are civilians, including women, the elderly, and children.

He pointed out that while international organizations, humanitarian mechanisms, and civil society initiatives exist, the number of missing persons continues to rise.

"This reminds us of the urgent need to strengthen respect for international humanitarian law and improve the implementation of existing mechanisms. The issue of missing persons requires cooperation, trust, and expertise, but above all, it demands a commitment to a profound humanitarian purpose. The humanitarian dimension must remain at the heart of all our efforts.

Peace negotiations and agreements can put an end to military operations, but lasting peace requires reconciliation. Ultimately, peace must reach the lives and hearts of those who are suffering," he said.

The former minister added that the South Caucasus has endured conflict, forced displacement, and profound human suffering.

"Healing this open wound as part of peacebuilding and reconciliation will undoubtedly foster mutual trust among people and create a strong social foundation for lasting peace. That is precisely why the Baku Dialogue is of great importance," he noted.

The 4th international conference on the theme "Strengthening trust and developing effective mechanisms to resolve the issue of missing persons", organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, is being held in Gulustan Palace within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

The event is attended by former heads of state and government, high-ranking representatives of international organizations and foreign countries, heads of agencies dealing with missing persons, experts, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and human rights specialists, as well as ambassadors and military attachés of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan and other officials.

One of the main directions of this year's discussions is the formation and strengthening of trust between the parties.

The purpose of the conference is not to be satisfied with discussions, but to contribute to the formation of practical and sustainable mechanisms that strengthen trust and cooperation, serve to ensure families' right to know the truth, facilitate information exchange, and expand the application of modern forensic, DNA and technological capabilities. The event will continue until October 10.