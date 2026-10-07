'Anupamaa' Actress Adrija Roy Opens Up About Mental Health, Says 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Ahead of World Mental Health Day, television actress Adrija Roy opened up about the importance of prioritizing mental well-being, setting boundaries, and recognizing when it is time to pause.

Reflecting on the pressures of work, public scrutiny, and expectations, the 'Anupamaa' actress stressed that acknowledging difficult emotions and protecting one's peace are essential parts of maintaining good mental health. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Adrija said that people often feel pressured to appear fine even when they are struggling and urged everyone to be more accepting of their emotions rather than fearing judgement.

“We often feel that we have to look fine even when we are going through something. Saying 'I'm not okay' can feel difficult because we are scared of being judged or misunderstood. But I feel there is nothing wrong in admitting that you are struggling. Sometimes, just accepting how you feel is the first step towards feeling better,” Adrija said.

Roy added,“You cannot take every comment personally. Everyone will have an opinion about you, but you know yourself better than anyone else. I try to focus on the people and things that genuinely matter to me and not allow every outside opinion to disturb my peace.”

Talking about burnout, she mentioned,“For me, the biggest sign is when I stop enjoying things that normally make me happy. When you feel physically and mentally exhausted and everything starts feeling like a task, that is when you need to pause. Taking a little time off does not mean you are lazy. Sometimes you need to slow down to come back stronger.”

Adrija also feels that expectations should not come at the cost of one's peace.“I remind myself that I cannot make everyone happy all the time. I have learned to set boundaries and say no when something does not feel right for me. It took time, but I realized that protecting your peace is not selfish.”

Looking back at difficult phases, the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress stated,“One thing I have learned is that every phase passes. You may not have all the answers immediately, but you have to trust yourself and give yourself time.”

Adrija also spoke about the need to maintain a realistic perspective on social media and avoid comparing one's life with the curated experiences of others. She said that staying connected with real life, loved ones, and oneself is more important than striving to appear perfect online, adding that, ultimately,“peace matters more than appearing perfect.”

Adrija Roy is currently seen playing the role of Raahi in 'Anupamaa.” The show features Rupali Ganguli in the titular role.