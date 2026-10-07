'Bigg Boss 20': Mahhi Vij Won't Have Any Touch With Her Co-Housemates After Leaving The House

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 20', contestants Mahhi Vij and Qazi Tauqeer will be seen discussing the changing group dynamics inside the house, with the actress opening up about her equation with Uditi Singh.

Recalling instances where she felt Uditi was imitating her, Mahhi says she had once jokingly told Uditi that she would“pat on my back” if they ended up competing for a month inside the house.

Mahhi further recalls an incident where she later heard Uditi having a conversation with Scout on the same subject.

She said:“So many times I have spotted her imitating me. Once I told her, 'I will pat on my back when we compete one month in the house,' and the following day I saw her speaking to Scout on the exact thing, to which even Scout said, 'This is what Mahhi di had said.'”

The conversation then moves to the shifting equations inside the house.

Qazi, reflecting on his conversation with Salman Khan during 'Weekend Ka Vaar', says that after the episode, he noticed everyone shifting their attention away from him and coming together, with both groups seemingly uniting.

Mahhi, however, remains firm about keeping her distance from certain housemates once the show ends.

Sharing her thoughts on Uditi and the group, she said:“She is quite silly. I don't want to have any touch with them after going out from the house. I have my three-four people, I am okay with that.”

The show airs on Bigg Boss 20 Hotstar and Colors.

Meanwhile, the 20th edition of Bigg Boss started on September 6. It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants, including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill.