Jharkhand: Engineering Student Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Giridih

MENAFN - IANS) Giridih (Jharkhand), Oct 7 (IANS) A 22-year-old engineering student died under suspicious circumstances in Giridih, Jharkhand, after he was found in a critical condition at his rented accommodation in Sitalpur, under the Mufassil police station area, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Saurav Raj, a resident of Pagwara under the Hansdiha police station area of Dumka district. He was pursuing engineering at the SIT in Giridih and had been living in a rented house in Sitalpur for about a year.

According to police, Saurav was found on Tuesday night in a critical condition in his room on Tuesday night and was subsequently taken to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His father, Vinay Kumar Das, reached Giridih Town Police Station on Wednesday morning and recorded his statement. He said that at around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the landlord's daughter, Tani Kumari, called the family and informed them that Saurav had been found in a critical condition in his room.

The family immediately left Dumka for Giridih. Meanwhile, one of Saurav's friends also learned about the incident and reached his rented accommodation. As the door was locked from inside, the friend entered the room through a window and pulled Saurav out. With the help of local residents, he then took Saurav to Sadar Hospital.

The family reached the hospital at around 11:50 p.m., where doctors declared Saurav dead. A postmortem examination was subsequently conducted in the presence of police officials.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances inside the student's room and the events leading up to his death. Injuries were also found on Saurav's wrist. However, police have not yet drawn any conclusion regarding the cause of death.

Investigators are gathering information about various aspects of Saurav's life, including his studies, recent activities and personal circumstances. His friends and people living nearby are also being questioned.

Police are trying to establish Saurav's condition before the incident and determine the circumstances that led to his death. Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and the findings of the investigation.