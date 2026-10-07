Gadchiroli Tops NITI Ranking, Emerges As Maharashtra's Green-Steel Hub CM Hails People, Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday congratulated the administration, social partners and residents of Gadchiroli after the district secured the top rank nationally in NITI Aayog's quarterly Delta Ranking for April-June 2026.

The quarterly assessment, conducted under NITI Aayog's flagship Aspirational Districts Programme, measures the progress of districts across key human development indicators.

Gadchiroli clinched the top spot across the country, closely followed by Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district in second place.

Fadnavis, in his detailed post on X, attributed the historic milestone to multi-sectoral breakthroughs in water conservation, healthcare, female education, and industrial skill development.

Addressing the achievement, the Chief Minister outlined key structural reforms and targeted government interventions that fuelled the district's top performance.

"Under flagship water conservation initiatives-notably the revived Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY)-over 6,000 water storage structures were constructed across the district. This has significantly recharged local aquifers, boosting agricultural yield and rural water security,” he said.

“Dedicated toilet facilities for female students were expanded across primary and secondary schools in remote tribal pockets to curb dropout rates and promote institutional hygiene. A major push in Aadhaar-linked bank account authentications streamlined Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs), strengthening rural financial inclusion," the CM noted.

“Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Gadchiroli introduced advanced vocational courses with operational and logistical backing from major corporate partners, including Mahindra, Lloyds, and Tata Trusts. Targeted upgrades were executed across Primary Health Centers (PHCs), alongside structured supplementary nutrition programs catering directly to expectant mothers," Fadnavis said.

Highlighting the collective effort behind the award, the CM praised the synchronised efforts of district administrators, ground-level healthcare workers, social organisations, private partners, and the citizens of Gadchiroli.

"This remarkable milestone is a testament to what dedicated governance, corporate partnership, and public participation can achieve together. Gadchiroli's surge to the top position in NITI Aayog's Delta Ranking proves that with steady resolve, even historically challenging regions can lead the nation in sustainable development. I congratulate every officer, partner organisation, and citizen who contributed to this historic win," he said.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state administration's commitment to sustaining this momentum, ensuring that Gadchiroli continues its rapid progress toward complete social, educational, and economic empowerment.

The NITI Aayog's move to select Gadchiroli at the top in the flagship Aspirational Districts Programme comes when Fadnavis has outlined a vision to turn Gadchiroli into India's premier "Green Steel Hub", marking a shift for a district once defined by Maoist insurgency and regional underdevelopment.

Highlighting the region's abundant mineral resources - including high-grade iron ore, manganese, and limestone - he emphasised that Gadchiroli will lead the nation's transition toward clean, eco-friendly steel production.

The state government is steering large-scale industrialisation toward Vidarbha, aiming for up to 50 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) steel manufacturing capacity centered in Gadchiroli. Industrial projects in the district are being aligned with sustainable, low-emission technologies to position Gadchiroli as the starting point for India's green steel revolution.