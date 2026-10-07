Vertivtm Coolant Distribution Unit Qualified As NVIDIA DSX Ready For AI Factory Infrastructure

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Qualification enables AI factory builders to evaluate cooling products against applicable NVIDIA DSX requirements with greater confidence

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the 2.3 MW VertivTM CoolChip coolant distribution unit (CDU) model has qualified as a NVIDIA DSX Ready CDU. The 2.3 MW CDU model is the first CDU to qualify specifically as NVIDIA DSX Ready. Vertiv is among the initial providers of qualified CDU solutions in the NVIDIA DSX Ready program, which enables AI factory builders to identify specific power and cooling products that meet applicable NVIDIA DSX requirements.

“The scale of AI deployment is forcing a more integrated approach to data center infrastructure,” said Scott Armul, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Vertiv.“Compute, power and cooling decisions can no longer be made independently. A constraint on any one of those systems can limit the performance and productive capacity of the entire facility. NVIDIA DSX Ready gives customers a more consistent basis for evaluating critical infrastructure within that larger design.”

Armul continued:“The qualification of Vertiv's 2.3 MW CDU model reflects our continued focus on providing the thermal building blocks, engineering expertise and lifecycle support customers need as they plan and operate increasingly complex AI environments.”

A coolant distribution unit, or CDU, manages the flow and temperature of liquid used to remove heat from high-density computing systems. The DSX Ready 2.3 MW model is part of Vertiv's liquid-to-liquid CDU portfolio, supporting direct-to-chip and rear-door heat exchanger applications and designed for installation at the end of a row or along the room perimeter.

AI factories are data centers designed to develop and operate AI models and applications at scale. As computing density and infrastructure scale increase, power, cooling, water, site and grid constraints increasingly influence what builders can deploy.

The NVIDIA DSX AI Factory Platform unifies AI factory design and operations across compute, networking, power, cooling, facilities and software. It helps partners design and operate the factory as one system to support AI output within available power, cooling, water and grid constraints.

NVIDIA DSX Ready connects specific products to applicable NVIDIA DSX requirements. For CDU providers, the program uses the NVIDIA CDU self-qualification suite to determine whether a specific offering meets applicable functional requirements.

Qualification does not replace the engineering required for a particular site or configuration, and customers must still determine how a qualified product will fit within their facility design, system configuration and operating requirements.

For more information about the Vertiv portfolio of power, cooling, infrastructure, IT systems and services for critical digital applications, visit Vertiv.