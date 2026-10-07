Fadnavis On Modi's 25 Years: Hails India's Rise From 'Fragile Five'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday traced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over 25 years in office, highlighting that India's economy has grown from the "Fragile Five" to the "top five." Speaking to the reporters after attending the Seva Jyoti Yatra under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, CM Fadnavis extended heartfelt greetings to the Prime Minister on the occassion.

"On behalf of Maharashtra, we congratulate the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji, as he completes 25 years as the Head of the State today. On this day in 2001, he took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and today he has completed 25 years serving as Head of the State, first as Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister," he said.

Fadnavis Hails Economic Strides

Fadnavis commended the economic strides achieved under PM Modi's leadership, noting that India's global economic standing had shifted significantly, rising from the "Fragile Five" to ranking among the world's top five. "Over the past 12 years, he has provided dedicated leadership to India, elevating the Indian economy from the 'Fragile Five' to the top five, building a strong India, and lifting 25 crore people out of poverty," he said.

Commitment to 'Viksit Bharat'

Fadnavis reaffirmed the state's alignment with the Prime Minister's vision for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by the centenary of the country's independence. "We see that he has given us the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). We have taken the resolve to fulfil this dream of a Developed India by 2047. This Seva Sankalp Yatra will continue non-stop, and by 2047, we will build a Developed India. We will do it," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi affirmed his unwavering resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, declaring, " We will do it, we will do it."

PM Modi's Personal Reflections

In a poignant statement addressing the 'Seva Jyoti' program held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government, the Prime Minister expressed profound gratitude, acknowledging every person and incident that shaped his journey. "Today, when I look back, only a feeling of gratitude emerges. I am grateful to every person and every incident that has taught me something or the other," PM Modi stated.

"Whoever brought me victory taught me to be humble; whoever made me fall taught me to stand back up again. Well-wishers encouraged me, and critics taught me to delve deep within myself. Whoever supported me showed me the power of trust; whoever opposed me made me understand the power of democracy," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001. (ANI)

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