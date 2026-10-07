Russia Ukraine War: 23 Indian Crew Rescued After Drone Hits Oil Tanker In Black Sea

A Liberian-flagged oil tanker caught a massive fire after a suspected Ukrainian drone attack off Russia's Black Sea coast. The Russian transport ministry confirmed all 23 crew members on the ship are Indians. This major incident took place in the Black Sea, right near the popular Russian tourist city of Sochi.

According to the Russian transport ministry, a 'naval drone' targeted the vessel. Right after the strike, the ship went up in flames, and crude oil was seen burning on the sea surface.

The fire was so intense that firefighters could not control it initially. Authorities said they will resume firefighting operations once the fire intensity comes down.

23 Indian Crew Members Rescued

Russia confirmed that rescue teams safely evacuated all 23 Indian crew members from the burning ship. Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, commercial vessels in the Black Sea are facing huge risks.

Lately, we are seeing a spike in attacks targeting ships and oil setups in this region. Following this drone strike, local authorities have temporarily banned public entry to the beaches and coastal areas around Sochi.

Since the tanker was carrying crude oil, there is a serious fear of an oil spill in the sea, apart from the massive fire. Locals spotted a massive pillar of black smoke near the incident site. The local administration is keeping a close watch on the whole situation.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has put commercial shipping in the Black Sea in a very dangerous spot. Recent attacks on merchant ships and trade infrastructure have brought this issue into the spotlight again.

This latest drone strike on the oil tanker raises serious questions about the safety of civilian ships moving through international trade routes during this war.