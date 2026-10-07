Biker Crashes Head-On Into Car, CCTV Captures Dramatic Impact Of Reckless Riding

A motorcyclist narrowly escaped serious injury after his bike collided with a car near Cherambane on the Madikeri-Bhagamandala main road in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Tuesday. The impact sent the rider flying several metres away from his motorcycle. The frightening moments were captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby, showing the bike crashing into the approaching car.

Kodagu, Cherambane ⚠️

Disturbing Visuals

KTM Duke 390R more like a rocket on a narrow coffee estate route (Madikeri–Bhagamandala) headON with Rented Baleno around curve...KTM rider injured.

@DriveSmart_IN @dabir @RCBengaluru @InfraEye Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) October 7, 2026

A motorcyclist narrowly escaped with his life after his bike collided with a car near Cherambane on the Madikeri–Bhagamandala main road on Tuesday.

The impact threw the rider several metres away from the bike. The dramatic moments of the accident were captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The rider reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crash and escaped without serious harm.

Further details about the accident are awaited.

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) October 7, 2026

CCTV video sparks debate over biker's riding

The rider reportedly suffered minor injuries and fortunately escaped without serious harm. Further details about the crash are awaited.

However, viewers analysing the CCTV footage questioned the motorcyclist's actions immediately before the collision. Several people claimed that he appeared to be travelling at high speed and riding on the wrong side of the road.

One X user wrote that the video appeared to show the biker "zooming in at top speed" while using the lane meant for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. He added that the car driver appeared to have had no opportunity to avoid the crash.

Another user also blamed the motorcyclist, describing it as a head-on collision caused by riding at high speed on the wrong side.

Karnataka: Biker thrown several metres after colliding with a car, survives with minor injuries

A motorcyclist had a narrow escape after his bike collided with a car near Cherambane on the Madikeri–Bhagamandala road on Tuesday. The impact reportedly threw him several metres away from the bike.

The moment was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. As per reports, the rider suffered only minor injuries.

Further details, including the cause of the crash, are awaited.

Always wear a certified helmet and ride within the speed limit. Share to remind a rider you know.

Madikeri RoadSafety BikeSafety

- Abhishek Jalan (@AbhishekJalan26) October 7, 2026

The CCTV footage has since drawn attention to the dangers of speeding and ignoring lane discipline. While social media users have offered their views on who was responsible, the available information does not establish the official cause of the accident.