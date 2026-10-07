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SailPoint creates flexible, high-performance collaboration spaces with Kramer AV
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Tel Aviv, Israel – October 6, 2026 — Today’s workplace is more fluid than ever. Teams gather in person one hour, collaborate with colleagues across continents the next, and often need meeting spaces that can change just as quickly as the agenda itself. At its Pune office in India, SailPoint Technologies has embraced that flexibility, creating an intelligent collaboration environment powered by Kramer that supports meetings of different sizes and formats.
Founded in 2005, SailPoint Technologies is a global leader in enterprise identity security, helping organizations protect digital identities across increasingly complex IT environments. With collaboration playing an important role in its global operations, SailPoint required meeting spaces that could adapt easily to different needs while providing a consistent experience for both in-room and remote participants.
At the heart of the project was a common but complex AV challenge: enabling two neighboring meeting rooms to operate independently for everyday meetings, while also allowing them to become one larger space for executive presentations, training sessions and town hall events.
When the rooms are combined, the audio, video, USB and control environment also needs to work as one. When separated, each room needs to return to independent operation — without users having to manually reconfigure the technology.
SailPoint partnered with SRSG Broadcast India Pvt. Ltd. to design and deliver a fully integrated Kramer solution combining professional audio, 4K video distribution, wireless collaboration, USB connectivity and centralized room control within a dedicated AV network.
At the touch of a button, users can select the required room configuration, with the underlying AV systems working together to support the selected environment. The result is a consistent experience whether the space is being used for a small team meeting, hybrid collaboration or a larger company event.
Flexible video and collaboration
At the core of the video architecture is the Kramer VS-66H2 matrix switcher, providing flexible routing of multiple video sources to displays across the rooms.
Kramer SWT3-22-HU-WP-T wall plates provide USB-C and HDMI connectivity for laptops, while Kramer VIA Connect3 enables wireless presentation and collaboration. This gives employees the flexibility to connect and share content in the way that best suits the meeting.
For long-distance signal distribution, Kramer EXT3-TR and TP-583R HDBaseT solutions transport 4K60 video and control signals over structured cabling, with USB extension provided by the EXT3-TR, creating a reliable infrastructure capable of supporting the different room configurations.
Clear, consistent hybrid communication
Professional audio was an equally important part of the design, particularly when the spaces are used for hybrid meetings.
Dual Kramer DSP-62-AEC digital signal processors provide acoustic echo cancellation, automatic microphone mixing and noise suppression, with dedicated processing logic supporting both independent and combined room configurations.
Audio is amplified through the Kramer PA-240Z and distributed through ceiling loudspeakers, providing consistent coverage across the spaces and supporting clear communication between in-room and remote participants.
Hybrid collaboration is further simplified through the Kramer SWT3-41-U, which enables cameras, microphones and other USB peripherals to be shared between the rooms. This removes the need to manually reconnect USB equipment when the room configuration changes and supports BYOD workflows across conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.
One-touch room control
Bringing the complete environment together is the Kramer KC-Virtual Brain1, coordinating video routing, audio processing, USB management and room-combine functionality through a centralized control platform.
Kramer RC-308 wall controllers provide straightforward one-touch operation for everyday users, while an Apple iPad interface provides access to additional controls when required.
Users can select Room 1, Room 2 or Combined mode, with the system coordinating the required AV functions behind the scenes. This reduces the complexity typically associated with divisible meeting spaces and enables users to focus on the meeting rather than the technology supporting it.
“This project demonstrates how intelligent system design and the Kramer ecosystem can transform modern meeting environments into flexible, high-performance collaboration spaces,” commented Ashish Papadkar, IT Support Specialist at SRSG Broadcast India Pvt. Ltd. “The seamless room management and centralized control architecture give SailPoint the operational simplicity and enterprise-grade reliability needed to support different meeting formats.”
For SailPoint’s IT team, the unified architecture also simplifies the environment that needs to be supported. A dedicated AV network provides a segregated infrastructure for the collaboration technology, while the integrated approach makes ongoing maintenance and future expansion easier to manage.
The result is a flexible collaboration environment designed to adapt from everyday meetings to hybrid sessions, training and larger events without requiring users to think about the technology behind it. Whether the rooms operate independently or as one combined space, the same Kramer infrastructure supports consistent video, audio, USB connectivity and control
Founded in 2005, SailPoint Technologies is a global leader in enterprise identity security, helping organizations protect digital identities across increasingly complex IT environments. With collaboration playing an important role in its global operations, SailPoint required meeting spaces that could adapt easily to different needs while providing a consistent experience for both in-room and remote participants.
At the heart of the project was a common but complex AV challenge: enabling two neighboring meeting rooms to operate independently for everyday meetings, while also allowing them to become one larger space for executive presentations, training sessions and town hall events.
When the rooms are combined, the audio, video, USB and control environment also needs to work as one. When separated, each room needs to return to independent operation — without users having to manually reconfigure the technology.
SailPoint partnered with SRSG Broadcast India Pvt. Ltd. to design and deliver a fully integrated Kramer solution combining professional audio, 4K video distribution, wireless collaboration, USB connectivity and centralized room control within a dedicated AV network.
At the touch of a button, users can select the required room configuration, with the underlying AV systems working together to support the selected environment. The result is a consistent experience whether the space is being used for a small team meeting, hybrid collaboration or a larger company event.
Flexible video and collaboration
At the core of the video architecture is the Kramer VS-66H2 matrix switcher, providing flexible routing of multiple video sources to displays across the rooms.
Kramer SWT3-22-HU-WP-T wall plates provide USB-C and HDMI connectivity for laptops, while Kramer VIA Connect3 enables wireless presentation and collaboration. This gives employees the flexibility to connect and share content in the way that best suits the meeting.
For long-distance signal distribution, Kramer EXT3-TR and TP-583R HDBaseT solutions transport 4K60 video and control signals over structured cabling, with USB extension provided by the EXT3-TR, creating a reliable infrastructure capable of supporting the different room configurations.
Clear, consistent hybrid communication
Professional audio was an equally important part of the design, particularly when the spaces are used for hybrid meetings.
Dual Kramer DSP-62-AEC digital signal processors provide acoustic echo cancellation, automatic microphone mixing and noise suppression, with dedicated processing logic supporting both independent and combined room configurations.
Audio is amplified through the Kramer PA-240Z and distributed through ceiling loudspeakers, providing consistent coverage across the spaces and supporting clear communication between in-room and remote participants.
Hybrid collaboration is further simplified through the Kramer SWT3-41-U, which enables cameras, microphones and other USB peripherals to be shared between the rooms. This removes the need to manually reconnect USB equipment when the room configuration changes and supports BYOD workflows across conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.
One-touch room control
Bringing the complete environment together is the Kramer KC-Virtual Brain1, coordinating video routing, audio processing, USB management and room-combine functionality through a centralized control platform.
Kramer RC-308 wall controllers provide straightforward one-touch operation for everyday users, while an Apple iPad interface provides access to additional controls when required.
Users can select Room 1, Room 2 or Combined mode, with the system coordinating the required AV functions behind the scenes. This reduces the complexity typically associated with divisible meeting spaces and enables users to focus on the meeting rather than the technology supporting it.
“This project demonstrates how intelligent system design and the Kramer ecosystem can transform modern meeting environments into flexible, high-performance collaboration spaces,” commented Ashish Papadkar, IT Support Specialist at SRSG Broadcast India Pvt. Ltd. “The seamless room management and centralized control architecture give SailPoint the operational simplicity and enterprise-grade reliability needed to support different meeting formats.”
For SailPoint’s IT team, the unified architecture also simplifies the environment that needs to be supported. A dedicated AV network provides a segregated infrastructure for the collaboration technology, while the integrated approach makes ongoing maintenance and future expansion easier to manage.
The result is a flexible collaboration environment designed to adapt from everyday meetings to hybrid sessions, training and larger events without requiring users to think about the technology behind it. Whether the rooms operate independently or as one combined space, the same Kramer infrastructure supports consistent video, audio, USB connectivity and control
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