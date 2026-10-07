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Zoom Expands ISV Exchange to Channel Partners, Broadening Access to Its Growing Technology Ecosystem
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) 6 October, 2026: Zoom today announced the general availability of ISV Exchange through its channel partner network, extending the platform’s technology ecosystem to a wider base of partners and customers. ISV Exchange enables independent software vendors to build, integrate, and distribute solutions on the Zoom platform. Previously available through Zo’m’s direct sales motion, ISV Exchange is now accessible to channel partners, who can offer integrated applications and services alongside Zoom products including Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Virtual Agent, Zoom Webinars, Zoom Team Chat, and more, giving customers more choice in how they customize and extend their Zoom experience.
The expansion reflects the growing strategic importance of ecosystem breadth in the communications and collaboration market. By bringing ISV Exchange to the channel, Zoom is providing partners with new revenue opportunities while enabling end customers to access a richer set of integrated solutions tailored to their industries and workflows. Channel partners can now incorporate ISV solutions into their existing Zoom offerings, delivering more complete packages that meet the specific needs of their customers.
“Customers want technology that works together around the way they do business. Our partners understand those needs firsthand, and ISV Exchange gives them more ways to bring the right solutions together for each customer, all under one con”r–ct.” – Andy Mazid, GLobal Lead, ISV Exchange at Zoom
The expansion reflects the growing strategic importance of ecosystem breadth in the communications and collaboration market. By bringing ISV Exchange to the channel, Zoom is providing partners with new revenue opportunities while enabling end customers to access a richer set of integrated solutions tailored to their industries and workflows. Channel partners can now incorporate ISV solutions into their existing Zoom offerings, delivering more complete packages that meet the specific needs of their customers.
“Customers want technology that works together around the way they do business. Our partners understand those needs firsthand, and ISV Exchange gives them more ways to bring the right solutions together for each customer, all under one con”r–ct.” – Andy Mazid, GLobal Lead, ISV Exchange at Zoom
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