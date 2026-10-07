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Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Heads To Turkmenistan On Working Visit


2026-10-07 03:32:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed for a working visit to Avaza city, Turkmenistan, on October 7.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, during the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to participate in and address the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states and Azerbaijan, as well as hold high-level meetings.

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Trend News Agency

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