MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Stan Mathew, a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician and board-certified pain specialist, is set to appear on America's Best Doctors TV, where he will share insights on patient-centered rehabilitation, pain management, and restoring function and independence.America's Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In his episode, Mathew will explore how rehabilitation can be grounded in a patient's personal goals, including returning to work and participating in family life. He breaks down how combining rehabilitation, individualized pain management, and non-opioid treatment options can support meaningful progress while adapting to evolving medical knowledge.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of patient-centered recovery, responsible pain management, and the importance of continued learning in medicine.Stan's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Dr. Stanley Mathew

America's Best Doctors TV

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Dr. Stanley Mathew to Appear on America's Best Doctors TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 07, 2026, 07:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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