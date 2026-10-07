Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Congratulate PM Modi On 25 Years In Public Office

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that 25 years of public service is a remarkable milestone in the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "India is fortunate to have the right leader, at the right time, in the right place. Under his visionary leadership, Bharat is progressing with confidence towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President said in a post on 'X'.

“In Andhra Pradesh, the double-engine bullet train sarkar is accelerating development, investment, infrastructure and opportunities for our people. I am proud to work with PM Modi Ji in this journey of building a stronger, prosperous and Viksit Bharat, while also advancing our vision of Swarna Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shri Narendra Modi Ji on completing 25 years of dedicated public service. May his leadership continue to guide Bharat towards greater heights,” wrote Chandrababu Naidu.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, while congratulating PM Modi, termed it 25 years of seva.

The Jana Sena recalled that on 7th October 2001, Narendra Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, with the trust reposed in him by the people of the State.“That trust soon transformed from the State of Gujarat with 26 MPs and 182 MLAs to the entire nation. This soon led to a historic mandate, with the people of India entrusting Shri Modi Ji with the responsibility of serving as Prime Minister for three consecutive terms,” said Pawan Kalyan.

“After 25 years of Seva, Shri Modi Ji continues to work tirelessly, with the same unwavering commitment to Nation First. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Ji on this remarkable journey,” added the actor-politician.