US, Indian Military Leadership Meet In New Delhi To Boost Defence Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The United States Embassy in India hosted a high-level gathering of top US and Indian military leadership at Roosevelt House in New Delhi, underscoring the deepening momentum in the India-US Major Defence Partnership.

The event brought together Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM); Greg Gianforte, Governor of Montana; Chief of Defence Staff General N. S. Raja Subramani; Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, and other senior Indian defence officials.

“It was a true pleasure to host Admiral Paparo, Governor Greg Gianforte, Chief of Defence Staff General N. S. Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, and other highly distinguished Indian defence officials at Roosevelt House. USPACOM Commander Adm. Samuel J. Paparo's visit highlights the growing strength of the U.S.-India Major Defence Partnership,” the US mission posted on X.

Admiral Paparo arrived in New Delhi on October 3 for a six-day official visit to strengthen the defence partnership between India and the US.

On Tuesday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Pacific Command, in New Delhi, with the two sides exploring ways to deepen India-US defence and strategic cooperation and sharing perspectives on regional and global developments.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Defence took to X and posted:“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command, who is on a visit to India. During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening India-US defence and strategic cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues.”

Earlier on Monday, Admiral Paparo met several Indian defence chiefs during his ongoing visit to India, underscoring the significance of the US-India Major Defence Partnership, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

“Honoured to host Admiral Samuel Paparo in India. One of America's most consequential military leaders, Admiral Paparo commands U.S. Pacific Command, the nation's oldest and largest geographic combatant command, overseeing approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe,” Ambassador Gor stated on X.

“Admiral Paparo joined India's Chief of Defence Staff, General N. S. Raja Subramani; Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth; Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit; Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh; and other senior Indian defence officials for an evening highlighting the growing strength, ambition, and importance of the U.S.-India Major Defence Partnership,” he added.