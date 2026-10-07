Navratri 2026: First Durga Puja At Home? Chowki Direction To Akhand Jyot, Avoid These 5 Mistakes

Navratri is more than the decoration of a beautiful Mata ki Chowki. For first-timers, certain things like the direction of the chowki, cleanliness, puja materials and security of the Akhand Jyot will become crucial. If you are getting ready for Shardiya Navratri 2026, then these are some of the common practices you need to keep in mind.

Choose The Right Place For Mata Ki Chowki

As per Vastu principles, northeast direction (Ishan Kon) is considered appropriate for puja room. In case this area is not available, then north or east direction could be chosen. The place should have minimum movement so that the setup for puja is not disturbed.

Never Neglect Cleanliness

Before arranging the chowki, clean the area and place a fresh red/yellow cloth on the wooden plank. Don't keep shoes, broomsticks, garbage or any other household item close to the puja area.

Check Your Puja Materials

Make sure that Maa Durga idol/picture, Kalash and other puja materials are clean and in good condition. Use of broken/damaged worship material is considered unlucky.

Care Should Be Taken Regarding Akhand Jyot

When performing an Akhand Jyot during the period of Navratri, safety should be your primary consideration. The Akhand Jyot must be kept at a safe place such that it is not knocked down by the breeze. You must keep it away from curtains, clothes, paper and any other flammable things.

Flowers Must Be Fresh & Recitation Every Day

Offer fresh flowers and replace those dried ones. Recite the stuti of Durga, Durga Kavach and Argala Stotra.

Note:The above are some of the traditions of religious and Vastu practices.