Europe Gift Cards Market Size, Share & Growth Industry Report, 2034

The Europe Gift Cards Market size was valued at USD 359.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 413.09 billion in 2026 to USD 1254.88 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

A gift card is like a prepaid debit card with a specific amount of money loaded onto it, which can be used for purchasing goods. These cards often come with minimum and maximum initial loading limits, such as a minimum of USD 10 and a maximum of USD 500. Typically, gift cards cover part of a purchase while the remaining expense is paid through cash, debit, or credit. Many gift cards can be registered online to minimize the risk of loss, allowing users to track their remaining balance and freeze the card if it gets lost. Gift cards offer increased security compared to cash and can be easily traced, reducing fraud risk.

The European market demonstrates an increasing demand for gift cards. This demand is driven by the growing adoption of gift cards by regional corporate offices and financial institutions. Additionally, the rise in awareness and popularity of digital offerings and advancements in payment solutions contribute to the market's growth. The evolution of gift cards and vouchers in Europe has stimulated the gift card market, with a prevailing trend of self-consumption among consumers. Furthermore, using gift cards for travel-related expenses presents a significant market expansion opportunity.

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Gift Cards Integrated with Employee Benefits Platforms

The Europe gift cards market analysis shows that integration with employee benefits platforms is strengthening the market share of gift card solutions used for employee rewards and recognition, as companies seek flexible alternatives to traditional bonuses and perks. The transition toward digital benefits platforms connects gift cards with employee reward accounts, benefits portals, and recognition programs, with 2025 research showing that 81% of surveyed businesses offered gift cards or prepaid cards as part of their rewards programs. This shift gives employers more flexible reward options and supports wider adoption of gift cards within corporate benefits programs.

Gamified Gift Card Redemption Programs

The Europe gift cards market analysis shows that gamified redemption programs are supporting the market share of digital gift card platforms that use interactive rewards to encourage repeat engagement. The transition toward points, challenges, achievement levels, and limited-time redemption incentives makes gift card programs more interactive, while 2025 European gift card research found that purchasing is increasing, particularly for self-use, indicating greater scope for engagement-focused redemption models. This shift encourages more frequent interaction with gift card programs and can improve redemption activity and customer retention.

Availability of Instant Digital Gift Card Delivery and Adoption of Gift Cards for Corporate Incentive Programs Drive Market

Instant digital delivery gives consumers access to gift cards immediately after purchase, reducing the waiting period associated with physical cards and postal delivery access supports last-minute gifting and enables retailers to serve customers who need a gift shortly before an occasion and gift card providers can therefore offer digital cards through websites, mobile applications, and email-based delivery channels example, a customer can purchase a digital gift card online and send the redemption code to a recipient by email within minutes availability of instant delivery improves purchase convenience and supports digital gift card transactions across Europe.

Corporate incentive programs use gift cards to recognize employees, reward sales performance, and support workplace achievement programs reward values and broad retailer acceptance give businesses a practical alternative to physical merchandise or fixed product rewards and incentive providers can therefore procure digital and physical gift cards for employee recognition and performance-based programs example, a European company can provide retail or restaurant gift cards to employees who achieve quarterly performance targets use of gift cards in corporate incentives supports bulk purchases and creates additional sales channels for European gift card providers.

Gift Card Fraud and Balance Draining and Difficulty Managing Customer Disputes Across Multiple Parties Hinders Growth

Digital gift cards face risks from stolen codes, account takeovers, and automated attempts to access card balances. The EBA and ECB reported that payment fraud in Europe reached €4.2 billion in 2024, with fraudsters increasingly adapting their methods losses and reimbursement disputes can increase costs for issuers and reduce consumer confidence in digital gift cards.

A disputed gift card transaction may involve the issuer, retailer, marketplace, payment provider, and consumer, making responsibility difficult to establish. The European Commission notes that cross-border online purchase problems can require coordination between consumers, traders, payment providers, and consumer authorities. Longer resolution times can increase support costs and weaken customer retention, particularly for multi-brand gift card platforms.

Closed-loop gift cards can be redeemed with a specific retailer or brand and support targeted customer gifting, loyalty, and promotional programs gift cards can be used across participating merchants and provide recipients with greater flexibility in selecting where to spend the available balance enables digital delivery of gift cards through online platforms and electronic channels, supporting convenient and faster gifting experiences.

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Retail establishments use gift cards to encourage purchases, attract new customers, support loyalty programs, and provide flexible gifting options institutions use gift cards for employee rewards, customer incentives, recognition programs, and business gifting activities.

Restaurants use gift cards to encourage repeat visits and provide customers with flexible options for dining-related purchases stores offer gift cards across multiple product categories, giving recipients flexibility in selecting merchandise stores use gift cards for everyday purchases and promotional programs aimed at attracting and retaining customers and hypermarkets use gift cards to support customer spending across broad product assortments and household categories. Discount stores offer gift cards that allow recipients to purchase products across value-oriented merchandise categories shops use gift cards to encourage repeat purchases and support customer loyalty through convenient prepaid spending businesses use gift cards for activities such as cinemas, attractions, gaming, and other leisure experiences. Salons and spas use gift cards to promote prepaid services and provide gifting options for beauty and wellness experiences stores use gift cards to allow recipients to select books and other merchandise based on their individual preferences décor stores use gift cards for purchases of furniture, decorative products, household accessories, and related merchandise stations offer gift cards that support fuel purchases and selected convenience-store spending. Network-branded gift cards provide broad spending flexibility across merchants that accept the respective payment networks merchant categories use gift cards for specialized retail, service, leisure, and consumer spending requirements.

High-value gift cards are suited to premium purchases, corporate gifting, luxury experiences, and higher-value consumer spending gift cards provide a balance between flexibility and spending capacity for personal, corporate, and occasion-based gifting price ranges accommodate lower-value everyday gifting, promotional campaigns, and smaller consumer purchases.

Online sales channels allow customers to purchase, personalize, and deliver physical or digital gift cards through websites, apps, and e-commerce platforms sales channels include retail stores, supermarkets, department stores, and other physical locations where customers can purchase gift cards directly.

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The Europe Gift Cards Market accounted for the largest country share of 25.8% in 2025. The region benefits from strong digital commerce adoption, with Eurostat reporting that 78% of EU internet users purchased or ordered goods or services online in 2025, up from 62% in 2015, supporting the continued use of digital purchasing and gifting channels.

UK gift cards market: The U.S. Department of Commerce reports that UK e-commerce revenue is projected to reach $185.97 billion by 2029, growing at an average annual rate of 7.01%, supporting continued expansion of digital purchasing channels relevant to gift cards. Germany gift cards market: The U.S. Department of Commerce projects Germany's e-commerce market to reach $142 billion by 2029, with e-commerce users increasing from 47.68 million in 2025 to 51.77 million by 2029, supporting a larger online customer base for digital gift cards gift cards market: France's INSEE projects the number of households to reach approximately 32.37 million by 2030 under its central scenario, up from about 31.15 million in 2025, indicating a larger potential household consumer base for gifting and retail purchases.

The Europe gift cards market is moderately fragmented, with the market ecosystem comprising gift card issuers, retail and e-commerce companies, payment networks, digital gift card marketplaces, fintech platforms, employee reward and incentive providers, and specialized program managers leading players in the Europe Gift Cards Market include Amazon Inc., American Express Company, Fiserv Inc., PayPal Inc., and Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.; Amazon reported USD 716.9 billion in 2025 net sales and USD 5.6 billion in unredeemed gift-card liabilities, American Express reported USD 72.2 billion in 2025 revenue, Fiserv reported USD 21.2 billion in 2025 revenue, and PayPal reported USD 33.2 billion in 2025 net revenue, while a company-reported cumulative market share for these five companies in the Europe gift cards market share is not publicly disclosed.

Established players compete mainly through broad merchant networks, brand recognition, distribution reach, digital issuance capabilities, security, fraud prevention, omnichannel integration, and corporate partnerships, while emerging and regional players in the Europe gift cards market ecosystem compete through flexible digital platforms, personalized offerings, niche merchant catalogs, competitive pricing, API-based integration, faster issuance, localized services, and innovative redemption experiences. The presence of global payment and retail companies alongside fintech platforms, regional providers, and specialized gift card marketplaces creates a diverse competitive environment across consumer gifting, corporate incentives, retail, travel, dining, entertainment, and digital commerce.

Amazon Inc American Express Company Fiserv Inc PayPal Inc Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. InComm Payments Givex Corporation

June 2026: Blackhawk Network expanded its digital gift card platform across Europe by introducing enhanced omnichannel distribution capabilities, AI-powered fraud prevention, and improved retailer integration for corporate incentives and consumer gifting. May 2026: Edenred partnered with a leading European retail consortium to expand its digital gift card and employee rewards ecosystem, strengthening prepaid incentive and corporate gifting solutions across multiple European markets. September 2025: InComm Payments expanded its European retail distribution network through a strategic partnership with a major convenience retail chain, increasing the availability of digital and physical gift cards across the region. June 2025: Paysafe partnered with Giftcloud to enhance digital gift card payment and reward solutions for merchants and businesses across Europe, expanding corporate gifting, customer loyalty, and employee incentive programs.