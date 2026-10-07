Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market Size, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Poolbeg Pharma
|USD 4.69 million
|In July 2026, Poolbeg Pharma raised USD 4.69 million to complete the POLB 001 TOPICAL trial, which evaluates POLB 001 for prevention of immunotherapy-induced CRS.
|CytoAgents, Inc.
|USD 2.25 million
|In October 2025, CytoAgents announced a USD 2.25 million Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Cancer Institute of the NIH. The non-dilutive funding supports the development of CTO1681, an investigational therapy designed to prevent and mitigate CRS and ICANS.
Expansion of CAR-T and Bispecific T-cell Engagers and Standardized CRS Management Drives Market
The expansion of CAR-T cell therapies and bispecific T-cell engagers drives demand for cytokine release syndrome management because CRS remains a common treatment-related toxicity. FDA data for linvoseltamab show CRS in 46% of treated patients. In May 2026, ClinicalTrials listed Regeneron's POPLIN study to test prophylactic tocilizumab before outpatient linvoseltamab, which reflects the continued need for structured CRS prevention, monitoring, and treatment as T-cell–engaging therapies reach more patients.
Standardized CRS grading and earlier pharmacologic intervention support the cytokine release syndrome management market by giving hospitals clearer treatment pathways. FDA approves tocilizumab for severe or life-threatening CAR-T-induced CRS, while clinical guidance supports grade-based use of tocilizumab, corticosteroids, fluids, vasopressors, and intensive care when required. These protocols help treatment centers recognize CRS faster, reduce escalation risk, and establish consistent management practices across CAR-T and T-cell engager programs.Market Restraints
Limited Approved Treatment Options and Diagnostic Overlap Restrain Market Expansion
Limited approved treatment options restrain the cytokine release syndrome management market for patients with refractory or recurrent CRS. Tocilizumab has an FDA indication for severe or life-threatening CAR-T-induced CRS, but several therapies considered after inadequate response, such as anakinra, siltuximab, and ruxolitinib, lack broad CRS-specific regulatory approval. This limits standardized sequencing, increases reliance on institutional protocols, and creates uncertainty around treatment selection for complex or treatment-resistant cases.
Diagnostic overlap between CRS, infection, sepsis, and immune effector cell associated neurotoxicity syndrome restrains effective CRS management because fever, hypotension, hypoxia, and neurologic changes can occur across these conditions. Clinical guidance recommends infection evaluation, supportive care, and careful assessment before treatment escalation. The overlap complicates rapid therapy selection, raises the need for intensive monitoring and specialist input, and can delay targeted intervention when the underlying cause of deterioration remains uncertain.Market Opportunities
Development of Preventive Therapies and Expansion of Outpatient Treatment Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players
The development of preventive therapies for cytokine release syndrome offers growth opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and immunotherapy developers to introduce treatments that reduce the incidence or severity of CRS associated with CAR-T and other T-cell-engaging therapies. Prophylactic corticosteroids, step-up dosing, and cytokine-targeting approaches are being evaluated as strategies to control inflammatory responses, creating opportunities for preventive and targeted CRS management solutions.
The expansion of outpatient treatment offers growth opportunities for CRS management providers, pharmaceutical companies, remote-monitoring technology developers, and healthcare facilities. Improved CRS prevention, early detection, and rapid intervention pathways can support selected patients receiving CAR-T or T-cell-engaging therapies outside inpatient settings, increasing demand for outpatient monitoring and treatment protocols.Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market Segmentation Analysis By Type
The Grade 1 segment accounted for a share of 34.8% in 2025, supported by the frequent occurrence of mild fever-dominant cases and reliance on observation-based supportive management.
The Grade 2 segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period, driven by increasing cases requiring low-flow oxygen, fluid support, and targeted anti-inflammatory intervention. Closer post-infusion surveillance and rapid escalation protocols for persistent hypotension also support segment growth.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Treatment Type
The IL-6/IL-6R inhibitor segment accounted for a share of 43.50% in 2025, owing to its established use of tocilizumab and inclusion in standard CRS treatment pathways. The segment demand is strengthened by its central role in managing clinically significant CRS following immune-effector therapies worldwide.
The IL-1 inhibitors segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period, fueled by its use in refractory CRS, broader investigation of anakinra, and interest in alternative inflammatory pathways.By Application
The non-Hodgkin lymphoma segment accounted for a share of 37.60% in 2025 due to CAR-T utilization and established hematology referral pathways. The segment demand is reinforced by frequent CRS monitoring requirements following CD19-directed cellular therapies used across aggressive lymphoma populations.
The solid tumors segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period, propelled by trials of T-cell engagers and broader immunotherapy experimentation. Broader use of immune-activating treatments beyond hematologic malignancies is increasing the need for CRS protocols, supporting segment development.By End User
The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 61.80% in 2025 due to availability of intensive care units, oncology specialists, and continuous hemodynamic monitoring for severe CRS. Centralized CAR-T administration and access to emergency respiratory services further support segment growth.
The outpatient facilities segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87%, driven by migration of selected bispecific antibody dosing and shorter observation requirements. Development of rapid referral pathways further supports market expansion.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market Regional Outlook North America Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
North America: Market Dominance Led by Established FDA Guidelines and Active CAR-T Clinical Development
The North America cytokine release syndrome management market accounted for a share of 42.56% in 2025.US Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
The FDA continues to recognize cytokine release syndrome as an important safety concern associated with CAR T-cell therapies, while tocilizumab remains FDA-approved for severe or life-threatening CAR T-cell-induced CRS. The FDA issued new guidance to facilitate development of cellular and gene therapy products and introduced additional CMC flexibilities, which are expected to support a broader pipeline of advanced therapies associated with CRS risk. The FDA is also researching IL-6, IL-1β, and other inflammatory pathways involved in CRS, with the long-term objective of developing novel strategies that improve the safety and efficacy of CAR-T therapy, supporting future demand for targeted CRS treatments.Canada Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
The Canada cytokine release syndrome management market is supported by continued expansion of bispecific antibodies and active CAR-T clinical development. Regulatory updates to product monographs are strengthening treatment frameworks for CD3-directed bispecific therapies and reinforcing CRS monitoring requirements. Canada's clinical trial portal also listed an active Phase 2 BCMA-directed PHE885 CAR-T study, which supports continued demand for toxicity assessment and hospital based supportive care.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Adoption of Next-generation Cellular Therapies
The Asia Pacific cytokine release syndrome management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.China Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
The China cytokine release syndrome management market is supported by increasing commercial CAR-T treatment experience and movement toward next-generation cellular therapies. Fosun Kairos reported that Yescarta had treated more than 1,500 patients with relapsed or refractory lymphoma in China. The cellular treatment pipeline, with its need for dedicated inflammatory toxicity monitoring and rapid intervention capabilities, is also supporting market growth.India Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
The India cytokine release syndrome management market is expected to benefit from the planned expansion of indigenous CAR-T and next-generation cell therapy development. The Department of Biotechnology is supporting research into inducible CAR-T cells designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. The Technology Development Board is supporting next-generation CAR-T and CAR-NK platforms for clinical development. India has 19 state cancer Institutes and 20 tertiary care cancer centers, strengthening the institutional base required for advanced immunotherapy monitoring and emergency toxicity management.Japan Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency has approved multiple CAR-T therapies, including YESCARTA and Abecma, while CAR-T treatment centers and eligible patient populations continue to expand. Japan's hematopoietic and immune cell therapy society also recommends tocilizumab and corticosteroids for CRS management, supporting future demand for cytokine-targeted treatments, intensive monitoring, and supportive care solutions.Europe Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
Europe: Market Expansion Supported by Established Clinical Guidance
The Europe cytokine release syndrome management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. Under the EU Health Technology Assessment framework, new cancer medicines and advanced therapy medicinal products undergo joint clinical assessments.UK Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
The UK cytokine release syndrome management market is supported by national clinical guidance and direct research into CRS prevention. NHS Specialist Pharmacy Service published guidance for diagnosing and managing CRS in adults receiving licensed CAR-T products, including infection assessment and supportive treatment. UCLH also joined the TOPICAL trial to evaluate POLB 001 for preventing CRS from bispecific antibody therapy, supporting development of safer treatment pathways and potentially wider administration outside inpatient settings.Germany Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
Germany has six centrally authorized CAR-T cell products, while updated national clinical guidance emphasizes early identification of severe CRS and rapid, targeted treatment. The country also requires close monitoring of CAR-T patients during the first four weeks after infusion, including surveillance for cytokine release syndrome, supporting future demand for CRS monitoring, tocilizumab, corticosteroids, and other supportive-care solutions.Middle East & Africa Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
Middle East & Africa: Market Development Supported by Formal CAR-T Standards and Structured Oncology Procurement
The Middle East and Africa cytokine release syndrome management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period. The market is developing through formal service standards in Gulf healthcare systems and structured oncology procurement in parts of Africa. Dubai introduced commercially approved CAR-T service standards effective June 2026.
A South African Phase 1/2 study in Pretoria evaluated a locally manufactured anti-CD19 CAR-T product and monitored patients for cytokine release syndrome and other immune-related toxicities, establishing local capabilities for CAR-T administration and CRS management. The South African government is also directing funding toward oncology services and strengthening tertiary healthcare infrastructure.Latin America Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
Latin America: Market Development Supported by Domestic CAR-T Cell Development and Clinical Programs
The Latin America cytokine release syndrome management market is developing through public investment in advanced cellular therapy and greater regulatory participation in locally produced CAR-T programs. Clinical CAR-T programs in Brazil have documented CRS occurrence and incorporated specialist monitoring and management, supporting demand for tocilizumab, intensive care support, and other CRS management capabilities alongside the expansion of advanced cellular therapies.
In October 2026, Mexico's COFEPRIS authorized the country's first clinical trial using domestically manufactured CAR-T cells, developed by the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, with the complete process from lymphocyte collection and genetic modification to quality control and administration performed locally.Competitive Landscape
The cytokine release syndrome management market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated around IL-6 blockade, supported by biosimilar entry and established hospital protocols. Key players such as Roche/Genentech, Fresenius Kabi, Biogen, Sobi, and Recordati are estimated to account for approximately 55% of the cytokine release syndrome management market share.
Established players in the market compete based on regulatory approvals, hospital access, treatment reliability, and clinician familiarity. Emerging and regional players in the cytokine release syndrome management market ecosystem compete through next-generation cytokine inhibitors, prophylactic approaches, and therapies targeting refractory CRS, where standard IL-6 blockade remains insufficient globally.List of Key and Emerging Players in Cytokine Release Syndrome Management Market
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Pfizer Inc. (US)
Johnson & Johnson (US)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Sanofi S.A. (France)
Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Amgen Inc. (US)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)
Biocon Limited (India)
MacroGenics, Inc. (US)
June 2026: Organon received FDA approval to expand TOFIDENCE (tocilizumab-bavi) for treatment of severe or life-threatening CAR-T cell-induced cytokine release syndrome in adults and pediatric patients aged two years and older.
April 2026: Gedeon Richter received European Commission approval for Tuyory, its tocilizumab biosimilar developed with Mochida Pharmaceutical, including treatment of severe or life-threatening CAR-T cell-induced CRS.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 20.11 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 21.32 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 34.06 Billion
|CAGR
|6.03% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A. (France), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Treatment Type, By Application, By End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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