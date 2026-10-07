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Lockheed Martin Announces First Flight of Morocco’s First F16 Block 72
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 6, 2026 – Lockheed Martin [NYSE:LMT] today announced the successful first flight of the Royal Moroccan Air Force’s (RMAF) first F16 Block 72 aircraft, marking a key milestone as the aircraft progresses through flight testing toward first delivery.
The F16 Block 72 is the newest and most advanced variant of the Fighting Falcon, equipped with modernized avionics, advanced sensors, improved mission systems, and enhanced safety and reliability features.
“This first flight reflects meaningful progress on Moroc’o’s F16 Block 72 program and is a critical step in strengthening Morocco’s future airpowe”,” said Mike Shoemaker, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Ma’tin’s Integrated Fighter G“oup. “The F16 remains a vital component of today’s and future air defense, and ’e’re proud of the role it will continue to play in supporting Mor’cco’s sovereignty and contributing to regional stability for decades to”come.”
Lockhee’ Martin’s partnership with Morocco spans more than 50 years, beginning with the first C130H delivery in 1974. Today, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces operate F16s, C130s, advanced radar systems, Black Hawks, and will be receiving HIMARS with long range precision fires.
Lockheed Martin is committed to strengthening Moroccan industry and local technical expertise through partnerships such as Maintenance Aero Maroc. The upcoming Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Benslimane, spanning more than 8,000 square meters, is designed to support heavy maintenance and modernization of C-130 Hercules aircraft, with plans to expand to platforms including the F-16. The investment supports Morocco’s ambition to become a regional hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul.
The F16 Block 72 is the newest and most advanced variant of the Fighting Falcon, equipped with modernized avionics, advanced sensors, improved mission systems, and enhanced safety and reliability features.
“This first flight reflects meaningful progress on Moroc’o’s F16 Block 72 program and is a critical step in strengthening Morocco’s future airpowe”,” said Mike Shoemaker, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Ma’tin’s Integrated Fighter G“oup. “The F16 remains a vital component of today’s and future air defense, and ’e’re proud of the role it will continue to play in supporting Mor’cco’s sovereignty and contributing to regional stability for decades to”come.”
Lockhee’ Martin’s partnership with Morocco spans more than 50 years, beginning with the first C130H delivery in 1974. Today, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces operate F16s, C130s, advanced radar systems, Black Hawks, and will be receiving HIMARS with long range precision fires.
Lockheed Martin is committed to strengthening Moroccan industry and local technical expertise through partnerships such as Maintenance Aero Maroc. The upcoming Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Benslimane, spanning more than 8,000 square meters, is designed to support heavy maintenance and modernization of C-130 Hercules aircraft, with plans to expand to platforms including the F-16. The investment supports Morocco’s ambition to become a regional hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul.
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