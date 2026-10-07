South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026 To Showcase Investment Opportunities Across South Sudan's Energy Sector

The upcoming South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) conference, taking place November 24–25 in Juba, will bring together government representatives, investors, financiers, operators and technology providers to explore investment opportunities across South Sudan's evolving energy sector.

Held under the theme“Resource Renaissance – Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation,” SSOP 2026 will feature strategic discussions, project showcases and networking opportunities focused on unlocking investment across oil and gas, refining, midstream infrastructure, power and emerging energy projects. The conference is being held in official partnership with South Sudan's Ministry of Petroleum.

Upstream opportunities will feature prominently, spanning mature producing assets, brownfield development and exploration. South Sudan's Ministry of Petroleum currently lists 14 open blocks for investors: A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, B1, B4, C1, C2, D1, D2, E1 and E2. Five of these – A1, A4, B1, E2 and D1 – have been offered in the country's first licensing round.

The licensing opportunities sit alongside efforts to increase recovery from existing fields. South Sudan's Ministry of Petroleum currently reports national production of around 170,000 barrels per day, while SSOP 2026 highlights a government target of 230,000 bpd in the short term and 450,000 bpd over the longer term.

Recent production gains underline the potential within the existing asset base. Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), which operates Blocks 1, 2 and 4, reported production of more than 60,000 bpd earlier this year, prompting a government target for the consortium to reach 75,000 bpd by the end of 2026.

Downstream development represents another area of potential investment. The Ministry of Petroleum has a pipeline of refinery projects including the Jemeza Commercial Refinery, Akon Refinery, Bantiu Refinery, Thiangrial Refinery and Trinity Refinery.

More immediately, the ministry has outlined plans involving Superior Process Engineering Company for 60,000 bpd of new refining capacity. Under the proposal, an initial 30,000-bpd refinery would be developed at Tharjiath in Unity State, followed by a further 30,000 bpd, with Thiangrial in Upper Nile and Pagak also identified as potential refinery locations. The projects are intended to increase domestic fuel production and reduce reliance on imports.

Midstream infrastructure is also emerging as a focus for new investment. In July, the Ministry of Petroleum signed a memorandum of understanding with Bianchi Gold Trading Investment Company covering potential cooperation in petroleum exploration and development, oil and gas infrastructure, refineries, storage and distribution facilities, technical and feasibility studies and capacity building.

For South Sudan, expanding infrastructure is closely tied to the wider objective of increasing the value generated from its hydrocarbon resources. The country holds an estimated 3.5 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, according to SSOP 2026, with nearly 90% described as untapped. The government is seeking investment and technical partnerships to develop those resources while strengthening refining, storage, distribution and related energy infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, SSOP 2026 will provide a platform for investors and industry participants to engage directly with the government and companies advancing projects across South Sudan's energy value chain. Discussions will cover new financing models, market access, strategic partnerships, technology deployment and opportunities for private-sector participation.

Returning for its seventh edition, the conference will take place in Juba on November 24–25, bringing together the stakeholders involved in South Sudan's next phase of oil and energy development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.