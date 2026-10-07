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HMD Turns Up the Vibe: Sreeleela Named the Vibe Face of HMD Smartphones
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 06th October 2026: HMD today announced Sreeleela as the Vibe Face of HMD smartphones, marking a new chapter in the brand’s smartphone journey and bringing together HMD’s technology proposition with Sreeleela’s strong connection with today’s consumers.
With a growing presence across Indian audiences, Sreeleela has established herself as one of the country’s leading young stars. Her distinctive personality, contemporary style and ability to connect with audiences across markets make her a natural fit for HMD as the brand continues to build its presence in India.
As the Vibe Face of HMD, Sreeleela will feature across the brand’s upcoming smartphone festive campaigns and consumer initiatives. The association will span a 360-degree campaign across outdoor, print, digital, social media, video platforms and influencer networks.
The partnership comes at an important stage in HMD’s evolution in India, as the brand continues to focus on bringing meaningful smartphone innovation to consumers at accessible price points. With Sreeleela at the centre of its upcoming campaigns, HMD aims to bring a more contemporary and culturally relevant voice to its smartphone portfolio.
Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India and APAC, said, “As HMD enters its next phase of growth, we are pleased to welcome Sreeleela as the Vibe Face of our smartphones. She has built a strong connection with young audiences across India and brings a distinctive personality to the partnership. With the festive season approaching, this is an exciting time for us to introduce the next chapter of HMD’s smartphone portfolio to consumers. Sreeleela will play an important role in bringing this new phase of the brand to life, as we combine our focus on innovation and value with a more contemporary expression of HMD for Indian consumers.”
Speaking about the association, Sreeleela said, “HMD is a brand that is constantly looking at how technology can be made more relevant and accessible. I like the fact that the brand has its own point of view and is willing to do things differently. I’m excited to come on board as the Vibe Face of HMD and be part of the brand’s next chapter in India.”
With Sreeleela as its Vibe Face, HMD is set to take its smartphone proposition to consumers through a new campaign platform built around technology, individuality and everyday expression.
About HMD
With a growing presence across Indian audiences, Sreeleela has established herself as one of the country’s leading young stars. Her distinctive personality, contemporary style and ability to connect with audiences across markets make her a natural fit for HMD as the brand continues to build its presence in India.
As the Vibe Face of HMD, Sreeleela will feature across the brand’s upcoming smartphone festive campaigns and consumer initiatives. The association will span a 360-degree campaign across outdoor, print, digital, social media, video platforms and influencer networks.
The partnership comes at an important stage in HMD’s evolution in India, as the brand continues to focus on bringing meaningful smartphone innovation to consumers at accessible price points. With Sreeleela at the centre of its upcoming campaigns, HMD aims to bring a more contemporary and culturally relevant voice to its smartphone portfolio.
Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India and APAC, said, “As HMD enters its next phase of growth, we are pleased to welcome Sreeleela as the Vibe Face of our smartphones. She has built a strong connection with young audiences across India and brings a distinctive personality to the partnership. With the festive season approaching, this is an exciting time for us to introduce the next chapter of HMD’s smartphone portfolio to consumers. Sreeleela will play an important role in bringing this new phase of the brand to life, as we combine our focus on innovation and value with a more contemporary expression of HMD for Indian consumers.”
Speaking about the association, Sreeleela said, “HMD is a brand that is constantly looking at how technology can be made more relevant and accessible. I like the fact that the brand has its own point of view and is willing to do things differently. I’m excited to come on board as the Vibe Face of HMD and be part of the brand’s next chapter in India.”
With Sreeleela as its Vibe Face, HMD is set to take its smartphone proposition to consumers through a new campaign platform built around technology, individuality and everyday expression.
About HMD
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