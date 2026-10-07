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ICICI Bank brings back ‘Festive Bonanza’ with exciting deals across shopping, travel, and lifestyle brands
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: ICICI Bank's annual 'Festive Bonanza' returns with attractive offers across leading brands in online shopping, mobile phones, electronics, travel, furniture and home decor, fashion, quick commerce, and more. Customers can enjoy exclusive deals, discounts and cashbacks, using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, internet banking, cardless EMI, and no-cost EMI options.
The Bank has partnered with Flipkart on its Big Billion Days sale, slated to begin from October 8, 2026, wherein customers can avail 10% discount across a range of products.
The Bank offers instant cashback up to ₹7,000 on the new iPhone Duo^, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, and up to ₹15,000 on some Apple products. ICICI Bank credit card holders can also exclusively opt for Apple's 'iPhone for Life' programme. It allows them to pay for select iPhone models in 24-month interest free installments starting at ₹2,497 and offers a guaranteed buyback option for the existing iPhone when they upgrade to their next iPhone.
The Bank has also partnered with other leading brands such as Google Pixel, LG, Sony, Samsung, Haier, HP, Dell, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Air India, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Blinkit, Urban ladder, and Pepperfry, among others.
Speaking on the offerings, an ICICI Bank Spokesperson said, "Festive celebrations are about joy and togetherness, and we want to make them even more special. With this year's 'Festive Bonanza', we have partnered with leading brands to bring exciting offers that make our customers' shopping experience more rewarding, convenient and memorable. Our customers can avail these offers by using ICICI Bank's credit and debit cards, credit card EMIs and internet banking."
Other key offers* include:
•Mobile phones: Up to ₹10,000 discount on Google Pixel 11 and Xiaomi smartphones, and up to ₹5,000 discount on Oppo and OnePlus phones.
•Fashion: Up to 12% discount on shopping at Tata Cliq and Ajio.
•Electronics: Up to ₹30,000 discount across LG, Samsung, Haier, Sony, HP, Microsoft Surface, and JBL, among others. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on a range of products at Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
•Travel: Up to ₹35,000 discount on flights, hotels and holiday packages across travel platforms like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, Easemytrip, Ixigo, Paytm flights, among others, and 10% discount on Air India flight bookings through their website.
•Furniture and home decor: Up to 30% discount on Pepperfry, Urban Ladder, The Sleep Company, Sleepyhead, Duroflex, Bonito Designs, Interior Company, and Furniselan.
•Quick commerce: Discounts on grocery and other purchases through Flipkart Minutes, Blinkit and Zepto.
•Special offers: Up to 35% discount on brands like Avis, Cordelia Cruises, Pickyourtrail, Nasher Miles, Ferns N Petals, IGP, Elivaas, among others.
Other all-time benefits on ICICI Bank Credit Cards:
•Customers can get reward points upto 5% on Amazon purchases* using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card
•They can avail up to 6% myCash on their MakeMyTrip bookings using the MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card
•They can get reward points upto 7% on Adani One Ecosystem* using the Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Card
*Terms & conditions apply on the offers
^Offer applicable post launch
To know more and avail the ‘Festive Bonanza’ offers, visit
For news and updates, visit and follow us on X at
For media queries, write to: ...
The Bank has partnered with Flipkart on its Big Billion Days sale, slated to begin from October 8, 2026, wherein customers can avail 10% discount across a range of products.
The Bank offers instant cashback up to ₹7,000 on the new iPhone Duo^, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, and up to ₹15,000 on some Apple products. ICICI Bank credit card holders can also exclusively opt for Apple's 'iPhone for Life' programme. It allows them to pay for select iPhone models in 24-month interest free installments starting at ₹2,497 and offers a guaranteed buyback option for the existing iPhone when they upgrade to their next iPhone.
The Bank has also partnered with other leading brands such as Google Pixel, LG, Sony, Samsung, Haier, HP, Dell, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Air India, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Blinkit, Urban ladder, and Pepperfry, among others.
Speaking on the offerings, an ICICI Bank Spokesperson said, "Festive celebrations are about joy and togetherness, and we want to make them even more special. With this year's 'Festive Bonanza', we have partnered with leading brands to bring exciting offers that make our customers' shopping experience more rewarding, convenient and memorable. Our customers can avail these offers by using ICICI Bank's credit and debit cards, credit card EMIs and internet banking."
Other key offers* include:
•Mobile phones: Up to ₹10,000 discount on Google Pixel 11 and Xiaomi smartphones, and up to ₹5,000 discount on Oppo and OnePlus phones.
•Fashion: Up to 12% discount on shopping at Tata Cliq and Ajio.
•Electronics: Up to ₹30,000 discount across LG, Samsung, Haier, Sony, HP, Microsoft Surface, and JBL, among others. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on a range of products at Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
•Travel: Up to ₹35,000 discount on flights, hotels and holiday packages across travel platforms like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, Easemytrip, Ixigo, Paytm flights, among others, and 10% discount on Air India flight bookings through their website.
•Furniture and home decor: Up to 30% discount on Pepperfry, Urban Ladder, The Sleep Company, Sleepyhead, Duroflex, Bonito Designs, Interior Company, and Furniselan.
•Quick commerce: Discounts on grocery and other purchases through Flipkart Minutes, Blinkit and Zepto.
•Special offers: Up to 35% discount on brands like Avis, Cordelia Cruises, Pickyourtrail, Nasher Miles, Ferns N Petals, IGP, Elivaas, among others.
Other all-time benefits on ICICI Bank Credit Cards:
•Customers can get reward points upto 5% on Amazon purchases* using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card
•They can avail up to 6% myCash on their MakeMyTrip bookings using the MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card
•They can get reward points upto 7% on Adani One Ecosystem* using the Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Card
*Terms & conditions apply on the offers
^Offer applicable post launch
To know more and avail the ‘Festive Bonanza’ offers, visit
For news and updates, visit and follow us on X at
For media queries, write to: ...
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