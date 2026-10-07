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Wordly Launches First Hardware-Free Silent Theater Live Audio Solution for Conferences
(MENAFN- Wordly AI Translations & Captions) Three-in-one solution combines audio streaming, live captions, and high-quality translation into one unified product
Wordly, the pioneer in AI translation and captions used across conferences, governments, schools, and enterprises, today introduced Silent Theater, a new way for events to deliver live audio in noisy open spaces without renting headsets and transmitters. The new capability streams audio directly to attendees’ smartphones and earbuds in real-time.
Traditionally, floor audio solutions (also known as silent disco) required ordering special equipment and managing onsite setup. Wordly’s Silent Theater delivers the service alongside their trusted AI translation and caption platform, allowing event organizers to leverage existing workflows to save significant time and money.
“Offering silent theater services has always been popular, but the extra hardware requirements have limited adoption,” said Wordly Founder & CEO, Lakshman Rathnam. “By streaming audio directly to attendees’ phones, we’re making open-air presentations easier to run, easier to scale, and more cost-effective for events of all sizes. Done well, Silent Theater offers more options for presentations in open areas and exhibitor booths.”
A Modern Approach to a Long-Standing Event Challenge
Trade show floors routinely reach 80–90 dB, making open-air presentations difficult for attendees to follow. Wordly Silent Theater allows presenters to speak naturally while attendees listen through their own devices. Organizers can also display live captions on stage screens and booth walls to capture the walk-by audience engagement.
“Wordly’s Silent Theater removes the logistical burden that makes traditional setups difficult to deploy by eliminating headset rentals, transmitter setups, and the staffing required to manage devices on site,” Rathnam continued. “It also gives organizers a comprehensive three‑in‑one solution by combining original audio streaming, live captions, and translation into a single platform.”
Part of Wordly’s Ongoing Platform Expansion
Silent Theater follows the recent rollout of Sponsor Logos, which enables event teams to monetize translation and captions through partner branding. When attendees open Wordly on their phones to listen to the Silent Theater audio stream, event planners can display Sponsor Logos directly on those same phone screens. Both product launches reflect Wordly’s continued commitment to solving complex, real-world operational challenges for event planners, particularly in environments where noise, accessibility, multilingual audiences, and high-stakes communications intersect.
To learn more about Silent Theater, visit Wordly.ai/silent theater.
Wordly, the pioneer in AI translation and captions used across conferences, governments, schools, and enterprises, today introduced Silent Theater, a new way for events to deliver live audio in noisy open spaces without renting headsets and transmitters. The new capability streams audio directly to attendees’ smartphones and earbuds in real-time.
Traditionally, floor audio solutions (also known as silent disco) required ordering special equipment and managing onsite setup. Wordly’s Silent Theater delivers the service alongside their trusted AI translation and caption platform, allowing event organizers to leverage existing workflows to save significant time and money.
“Offering silent theater services has always been popular, but the extra hardware requirements have limited adoption,” said Wordly Founder & CEO, Lakshman Rathnam. “By streaming audio directly to attendees’ phones, we’re making open-air presentations easier to run, easier to scale, and more cost-effective for events of all sizes. Done well, Silent Theater offers more options for presentations in open areas and exhibitor booths.”
A Modern Approach to a Long-Standing Event Challenge
Trade show floors routinely reach 80–90 dB, making open-air presentations difficult for attendees to follow. Wordly Silent Theater allows presenters to speak naturally while attendees listen through their own devices. Organizers can also display live captions on stage screens and booth walls to capture the walk-by audience engagement.
“Wordly’s Silent Theater removes the logistical burden that makes traditional setups difficult to deploy by eliminating headset rentals, transmitter setups, and the staffing required to manage devices on site,” Rathnam continued. “It also gives organizers a comprehensive three‑in‑one solution by combining original audio streaming, live captions, and translation into a single platform.”
Part of Wordly’s Ongoing Platform Expansion
Silent Theater follows the recent rollout of Sponsor Logos, which enables event teams to monetize translation and captions through partner branding. When attendees open Wordly on their phones to listen to the Silent Theater audio stream, event planners can display Sponsor Logos directly on those same phone screens. Both product launches reflect Wordly’s continued commitment to solving complex, real-world operational challenges for event planners, particularly in environments where noise, accessibility, multilingual audiences, and high-stakes communications intersect.
To learn more about Silent Theater, visit Wordly.ai/silent theater.
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