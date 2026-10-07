Azerbaijan Calls IPU Key Platform For Strengthening Parliaments (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) provides a vital platform for exchanging experiences, mutual learning, and strengthening the role of parliaments in building institutions that are more open, inclusive, and trusted, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said in her address to the 153rd Assembly of the IPU in Arusha, during her working visit to Tanzania.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

The speaker noted that public hearings and public discussions are crucial mechanisms for ensuring citizen participation. Representatives of state institutions, experts, civil society organizations, and members of the public can take part in discussions regarding draft laws and issues of public interest. These mechanisms enable the parliament to hear diverse professional and public opinions and to strengthen its engagement with society.

Speaking during the general debate on the topic "Strengthening good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust, and opportunities for all," Gafarova said that effective governance depends not only on efficient institutions but also on whether people trust those institutions, can participate in decision-making, and have fair opportunities to contribute to society.

The speaker noted that digitalization makes state institutions more accessible and transparent, thereby supporting this process by creating new avenues for communication and participation. She also emphasized that trust is further strengthened when institutions are open, citizens' voices are heard, and people see that their participation can make a difference.

Highlighting the vital role of parliaments in this process, Gafarova remarked that, as institutions representing the people, parliaments bridge the gap between public expectations and state decision-making. Through legislation, oversight, and dialogue with society, they help make governance more transparent, accountable, and inclusive.

Highlighting the consistent steps taken in Azerbaijan to improve public administration, expand digital solutions, enhance the accessibility of public services, and create broader opportunities for citizen participation, the speaker noted that the Azerbaijani parliament contributes to these efforts.

According to her, modern technologies in this field facilitate greater interaction with citizens and ensure wider access to information regarding parliamentary activities. At the same time, Azerbaijan has established legal and institutional mechanisms that enable citizens and civil society to participate directly in the legislative process. She cited the right of legislative initiative as a significant example of this.

Gafarova also briefed on other digital tools utilized by the Azerbaijani parliament. Attention was also drawn to the work undertaken by the parliament to ensure inclusivity. In this regard, information was provided on the special attention the Azerbaijani parliament pays to the participation and rights of women, youth, and persons with disabilities, as well as the development of relevant legislation in this area.

Concluding her remarks, the speaker said that the IPU offers a vital platform for exchanging experiences, mutual learning, and strengthening the role of parliaments in establishing institutions that are more open, inclusive, and trusted. She pointed out that by enhancing participation and ensuring every voice is heard, it is possible to empower communities and contribute to the creation of more resilient, peaceful, and sustainable societies.