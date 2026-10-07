IKINUKI Opens Japanese Head Spa In Asakusa, Tokyo For Solo Guests And Pairs

Two guests receive head spa treatments at the same time at IKINUKI in Asakusa, Tokyo.

The two-seat salon offers wet head spa experiences for individuals and pairs, with English booking and payment available.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IKINUKI, a Japanese head spa in Tokyo's Asakusa district, opened on September 26, 2026. The two-station salon welcomes both residents of Japan and international travelers, with appointments for solo guests and simultaneous treatments for two people.The salon offers a quiet pause during a Tokyo itinerary, approximately five minutes on foot from Senso-ji Temple. Guests can plan an appointment around a day in Asakusa, making time for relaxation within their travel schedule.Experience From ShinjukuIKINUKI is operated by OUKI Co., Ltd., which also operates Koutei no Ikinuki, a head spa salon in Shinjuku. The Asakusa salon draws on the company's experience in head spa treatments and hospitality while welcoming local and international guests.Wakan OilsThe salon uses Wakan oils supervised by Taiyodo, a Kampo pharmacy in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Taiyodo's supervision applies to the oils.One Guest or Two, at the Same TimeCouples, friends and family members can book the two stations for treatments in the same space at the same time. One-person bookings are also welcome; the salon is not restricted to pairs.What the Experience IncludesThe core experience includes shampooing, a wet head spa and hair treatment. Depending on the selected course, additional elements include a foot bath, upper-body care and a warm-water head bath. Guests dry their own hair using equipment provided by the salon. The 90- and 120-minute courses include a yakuzen-style rooibos tea after treatment; the 100- and 130-minute courses include a yakuzen tea with edible ingredients.Courses start at JPY 20,000 per person, including tax, for a 90-minute visit, or JPY 40,000 for two guests. Listed course durations refer to the total visit, rather than hands-on treatment time. Booking, payment and guidance are available in English.With capacity limited to two guests at a time, advance reservations are recommended, particularly for guests who wish to book together. Current courses, prices, access information and appointment availability are available through the official booking page.About IKINUKIIKINUKI is a Japanese head spa in Asakusa, Tokyo, offering scalp and hair care in a small, quiet setting. Its name comes from the Japanese word for taking a breather. The salon welcomes guests from Japan and abroad, individually or in pairs. Further information is available on the IKINUKI website.

Hiroyuki Aoki

OUKI Co., Ltd.

+81 3-5361-6220

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IKINUKI Opens Japanese Head Spa in Asakusa, Tokyo for Solo Guests and Pairs News Provided By OKI CO., LTD. October 07, 2026, 07:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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