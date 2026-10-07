RGH Acquires Heat Recruitment To Expand UK Financial Services Recruitment

Heat Recruitment joins RGH, combining specialist Financial Services expertise with wider technology, resources and international reach.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Resource Group Holdings Plc (RGH) has acquired Heat Recruitment 's UK operation from Eden Rose, adding an established Bristol office and specialist Financial Services recruitment team to its UK network.The acquisition builds on RGH's existing Financial Services business. Led by Divisional Director Alex Russon, the Bristol team delivers permanent and contract contingency recruitment across Wealth Management, Independent Financial Advice (IFA) and the wider Financial Services sector, bringing specialist market knowledge and established client relationships to the Group.Heat Recruitment will rebrand as RGH, with Alex and the existing team remaining in place.By bringing the businesses together, RGH aims to create a stronger Financial Services recruitment offer. The Bristol team will retain its specialist focus while gaining access to RGH's technology, wider resources and international reach. RGH expects this to create new opportunities for the team and broaden the support available to clients in the UK and internationally.Justin Madgwick, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Resource Group Holdings Plc, said,“Financial Services has been an important part of RGH for many years, and we see significant potential to grow our presence in this market. Heat Recruitment brings the specialist knowledge, established relationships and delivery capability that complement our existing business. Bringing Alex and the team into RGH creates a stronger base for growth and connects them to the Group's technology, resources and international network. We are delighted to welcome them to RGH and look forward to building the next phase of the business together.”Robert Webb, Owner of Eden Rose, said, "Really looking forward to seeing the next chapter for all the fantastic team joining the Resource Group Holdings family. Having spent some time around Justin and understanding the journey he wants to take the group on made a hard decision very easy and could absolutely see the synergy and opportunity for all the team to grow, develop and reach their aspirations."Alex Russon, Divisional Director at Heat Recruitment, said,“Joining RGH is an exciting next step for our team. It allows us to build on the specialist Financial Services business we have developed in Bristol while gaining access to RGH's wider resources and international reach. Our clients and candidates will continue to work with the same team, now supported by RGH's technology and wider network. We see considerable opportunity to grow and are looking forward to what we can achieve together.”The acquisition forms part of RGH's continued growth strategy, focused on bringing complementary specialist businesses into the Group and supporting them to grow through shared capability, technology and international reach.About Resource Group Holdings PlcRGH is a leading international, multi-sector people resource group headquartered in London, with established operations across the UK, EMEA, APAC and the Americas. The group is structured to build a network of aligned yet independently managed SMEs operating across HR, recruitment and workforce solutions, combining technology-enabled capability with human-led delivery.RGH's growth strategy is driven by disciplined strategic, tactical, asset and talent acquisitions, alongside selected partnerships that strengthen capability and market reach. Through this model, RGH is building and aggregating resilient, independently generated EBITDA, supported by proprietary AI and technology platforms designed to enhance scalability, performance and long-term value creation across the group.For further information, visit resourcegroupholdings.Media Contact:

Yasmin Brown

RGH Global Limited

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RGH acquires Heat Recruitment to expand UK Financial Services recruitment News Provided By Resource Group Holdings October 07, 2026, 07:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, World & Regional



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